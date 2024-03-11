Al Pacino didn’t get to say hello to Michelle Pfeiffer at the 2024 Oscars.

Although Pfeiffer, 65, and Pacino, 83, were both scheduled to make appearances as presenters at the Sunday, March 10, ceremony, Pacino ultimately took the stage solo to present Best Picture to Oppenheimer for the last award of the night. According to Deadline, it was “personal family reasons” that reportedly kept Pfeiffer from traveling across the country in time for the annual ceremony, which is held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Pacino, meanwhile, was greeted with a standing ovation as he took the stage as his Godfather costar Robert De Niro cheered him on from the audience.

It was announced last month that Pfeiffer and Pacino would be in attendance at this year’s Academy Awards. Coincidentally, the presenting gig came just months after the Scarface 40-year reunion. The duo starred as Tony Montana and Elvira Hancock in the crime drama, which premiered in December 1983. (Scarface was a remake of the 1932 film of the same name.)

The duo starred as Tony Montana and Elvira Hancock in the crime drama, which premiered in December 1983. (Scarface was a remake of the 1932 film of the same name.)

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Oscars Hollywood’s biggest names are blessing Us with their presence — and fashion sense — on the 2024 Oscars red carpet. Fan-favorite stars are beginning to arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, dressed to the nines. We’re talking glamorous gowns, stylish suits and awe-inspiring accessories as well as major hair […]

Scarface was both Pfeiffer’s big break in Hollywood and the beginning of her longtime friendship with Pacino. However, the actors didn’t get off on the right foot.

“He didn’t particularly want me for the part,” Pfeiffer admitted during a 2017 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, referring to Pacino. “My last credit before that was Grease 2. Can you blame him?”

During the “very long and drawn-out auditioning process,” Pfeiffer was able so show off her acting chops.

“I was terrified, and I was really young, and I knew he didn’t want me, and as it went on, the worse I got because I just got so afraid,” Pfeiffer recalled, noting that the movie’s legendary director, Brian de Palma, was “rooting” for her to get the part. But her nerves got the best of her and eventually, things didn’t work out … at first.

A month later, Pfeiffer got a call for a screen test. Because she felt like she had “no shot” at booking the part­, the actress was not “afraid” anymore.

Related: Complete List of 2024 Oscars Nominees and Winners The 2024 awards season came to a close with the 96th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10. Nominations were announced in January, with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer earning the most nods. Among its 13 nominations are Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy. (It won more than any other […]

“We do the restaurant scene at the end where I, kind of, freak out at the end. I threw dishes, and everything went flying, and I broke things, I was in it,” she recalled of the audition. “There was blood everywhere. Everyone comes running over to me, checking me out for blood, where am I cut, they’re not finding anything, there are no cuts on me. “I look over and Al is bleeding.”

She added, “I cut Al Pacino! … And that’s how I got the part.”

Nearly a decade after they worked together on Scarface the duo reunited onscreen for 1991’s Frankie and Johnny where they played love interests once again.