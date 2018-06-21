The Situation is officially off the market. Mike Sorrentino proposed to his girlfriend Lauren Pesce during the Thursday, June 21, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but he didn’t do it alone — he had a great deal of help.

During the episode, he took Lauren to a very long dinner while his roommates set up the yard. Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio set up a spin table, Vinny Guadagnino set up a full projection screen to play a slideshow of photos from Mike and Lauren’s relationship, and the women of the house set up a white walkway, candles and lights all over the yard to create a romantic atmosphere.

Spoiler alert: It worked. Even though Mike was extremely nervous during his dinner, wondering if his roommates were going to be able to pull it all off, when it came time to pop the question, everything went off without a hitch. After watching a slideshow of photos – it started with a quote that read, “I fell in love with you because you loved me when I couldn’t even love myself” – Mike turned to his girlfriend while his crying roommates watched from beside the pool.

“You’re my best friend, my college sweetheart, my better half. You make me a better person,” he told her. “Please make me the happiest man on Earth. Will you please marry me?”

After she said yes, the roommates all celebrated together with champagne and rainbow cookies, Lauren’s favorite.

“The odds were against me, people bet against me. But against all odds, she’s been there through the ups and downs, the good times and the bad,” Mike, who was getting choked up, said in his confessional. “I’ve been wanting to get to this day for so long and right now, I’m feeling like all these bad times I’ve been through, it’s all worth it for this moment right here.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

