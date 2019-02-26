One for the books! Mila Kunis will be telling the story of Ashton Kutcher’s 2019 Valentine’s Day mix-up for ages to come.

The Bad Moms star, 35, couldn’t hold back her laughter as she detailed a hilarious mistake that the Punk’d alum, 41, made during the romantic holiday. “It’s the thought that counts, guys, and it was such a beautiful thought,” Kunis said during a Tuesday, February 26, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Kunis went on to tell a story about a bird nesting in the couple’s yard, which became something she and Kutcher’s daughter, Wyatt, 4, and son, Dimitri, 2, loved to watch. “We were fascinated with these little birds,” the Friends With Benefits actress said. “So for Valentine’s Day, Ashton got me two little love birds.”

However, when Kunis and the That ’70s Show alum went to get their new pets’ nails trimmed, they were informed that the birds were not what the pet store had told Kutcher they were, and that they are actually Parakeets.

“I guess [Ashton] called a Petco-like store, and they were like, ‘Yes, come in, we have lover birds,’ and so he walked in and they were like, ‘These are love birds,’” Kunis explained. “So now we have really beautiful two little Parakeets and one is, like, teal and one is blue. But they’re not love birds.”

This isn’t the first time Kunis has spoken candidly about her marriage. Despite being two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, she and Kutcher go through things just like any other couple — including a nightmare honeymoon that took place after their 2015 wedding.

“Eight hours into our RV trip … our air conditioner breaks in Bakersfield in 110-degree weather,” Kunis said during a July 2018 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We almost died on the side of the road when Apple Maps took us on a road, … It was a fire road on the side of a mountain. We all had to jump out of the vehicle and walk, like, three miles while my father-in-law drove the van and Ashton navigated him over massive boulders because there had just been a massive flood. Guys, this was, like, day two.”

She added: “Long story short, my wonderful, beautiful mother-in-law picked the RV parks that we were staying in, but she didn’t use the internet. She used books. She’s like, ‘We’ll end in Napa, it’ll be beautiful,’ I was like, ‘You know what, what can go wrong?’ Let me tell you. An RV park not in Napa, but an hour outside of Napa with two prisons, OK … and my husband looked at me and goes, ‘I quit,’ and I’m like, ‘Me too.’”

