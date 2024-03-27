A romantic comedy with two of Hollywood’s biggest heartthrobs — sign Us up.

Miles Teller and Callum Turner were tapped to star in the upcoming A24 movie Eternity, alongside Elizabeth Olsen.

The film is set to be directed by David Freyne (Dating Amber, The Cure) with Teller and Olsen named as executive producers on the project. Deadline was first to report the news, with A24 backing the movie. Trevor White and Tim White are also named as producers with Pat Cunnane writing the script.

Olsen has become known for her work in dramas and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so dipping her toe into this genre will be new for the star.

Teller is no stranger to a romantic comedy, having starred in many throughout his time in Hollywood, including The Spectacular Now, Two Night Stand and That Awkward Moment.

“The romantic comedy is a genre of the past few years that’s kind of been put down, people don’t think it has a whole lot of integrity,” Teller said in a 2014 interview with Bustle. “They think the acting is bad. They think it’s cheesy, but in the ’80s romantic comedies were the premiere films. All your great [’80s] actors would do romantic comedies.”

Teller seems to have no issue bringing the genre to a new generation with Eternity, especially with an executive producer credit on the forthcoming film.

Turner, for his part, is openly a big romantic comedy guy as well — per his February 2024 interview on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I love rom-coms. I like your rom-coms.” he told Drew Barrymore at the time, before mentioning The Wedding Singer. “I gotta tell you, every time I watch that movie, I’m glad you’re not Julia Gulia. Adam Sandler saved you from that.”

With two self-proclaimed rom-com lovers starring together, it seems like Eternity will become a must-watch. Keep scrolling for everything we know so far:

What Is ‘Eternity’ About?

While the plot details are being kept under wraps for now, Deadline reported that the film is set to be “a romantic comedy where everyone must decide who they want to spend eternity with” — hence the film’s name, Eternity.

Who Is Starring in ‘Eternity’?

Other than Teller, Turner and Olsen, no cast members have been announced thus far.

When Will ‘Eternity’ Premiere?

Since all three stars have tons of projects in the works, a projected release date has yet to be announced just yet.