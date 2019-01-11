These former Disney stars have each other’s back! Miley Cyrus defended Lindsay Lohan’s new MTV show after a news site wrote it off as “painful voyeurism.”

“Lies!” Cyrus, 26, responded to the site’s Instagram post about Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club on Thursday, January 10. “It’s the best show ever.”

The Mean Girls actress’ series, which premiered on Tuesday, January 8, will follow her journey managing her club in Mykonos, Greece, amid drama with her business manager, Panos Spentzos, and her VIP hosts from all over the world, Michael Mulderrig, Juliana Wilson, Brent Marks, Sara Tariq, Aristotle Polites, Billy Estevez, Gabi Andrews, May Yassine and Jonitta Wallace.

Lohan, 32, addressed the show’s backlash on Monday, January 7, exclusively telling Us Weekly, “I never really cared about who’s rooting for me. I know I’m a strong person. I’ve gone through so much in my past. People have always given me trouble for going to clubs, so why don’t I just open my own? Boss bitch.”

While the Parent Trap alum admitted to Us that she “of course” was nervous about re-entering the spotlight, she feels confident that her new series will soar.

“Well, it’s always [worrisome] what people are going to say about it. It’s a risk I was willing to take,” she told Us. “And also what all the VIP hosts were going to be like because I wasn’t ready for it yet!”

In a super-tease for the remainder of the season, Lohan can be seen firing an employee, dancing on the beach and defending her famous family.

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!