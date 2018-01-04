Long after spinning her chair on The Voice, Miley Cyrus continues to care for the members of her team.

Janice Freeman, who competed on Cyrus’ team during season 13 of the singing competition, revealed on Twitter and Instagram that Cyrus helped her and her family find a new home and also gave them money to start to live comfortably. Thank you ALL but she found us placement until we found permanent housing, gave me the deposit, covered me for 6 months so I can get on my feet! @MileyCyrus you are one of my closest friends and what you did for me and my family Im praying GOD gives you the desire of your heart! — Janice Freeman (@janice_freeman) January 1, 2018

"She found us placement until we found permanent housing, gave me the deposit, covered me for 6 months so I can get on my feet!" Freeman tweeted on Monday, January 1.

The same day, Freeman posted an emotional Instagram live video expressing her appreciation for Cyrus. “Miley, you are my dawg, like my best friend, and I will defend you to the bitter end,” Freeman said through tears in the video, captured by The Jasmine Brand. “You got somebody that got your back.”

“I’m so overwhelmed and I need ya’ll to understand that it is time to go into 2018 believing God for real,” she continued in the clip. “Ya’ll don’t understand that you see these people on TV …but you don’t understand that these people are real. Her heart is so huge and she allows God to use her to bless my life.”

In October 2016, sources told Us Weekly exclusively just how passionate about her team Cyrus was.

“She’s the show’s most devoted coach ever,” a source close to the NBC sing-off reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She has a hand in choosing the hair, makeup and wardrobe for her team, and she goes to all the dress rehearsals when she’s not even paid to be there. Nobody else does that!”

“She cries when she has to eliminate people,” added the insider. “She’s even close to the contestants’ family members now.”

