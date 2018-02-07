Milo Ventimiglia has an important message for This Is Us fans: don’t blame the Crock-Pot! The actor, 40, appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, February 7, and when the host brought up the Crock-Pot Jack left plugged in, he immediately corrected her.

“Slow cooker. I own a Crock-Pot. I love Crock-Pots,” Ventimiglia told DeGeneres. “I think there was a lot of misdirected hate at a Crock-Pot, as opposed to a faulty slow cooker from the past. Hashtag Crock-Pot Is Innocent!”

In case you missed it, the Pearson’s family home caught fire after a hand-me-down slow cooker switched back on in the middle of the night. Jack and the rest of the family did escape the fire, but he died later from cardiac arrest due to smoke inhalation.

“The good news is that it didn’t slowly cook Jack,” Ventimiglia said.

Following the January 23 episode of This Is Us, when fans found out that the slow cooker caused the fire, Crock-Pot received a ton of angry tweets, prompting the show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, to tweet: “Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let’s not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together.”

Ahead of the Super Bowl, the Gilmore Girls alum appeared in a Crock-Pot commercial, promoting the brand.

“In 2018, gathering friends and family, well, it’s not as easy as what it used to be. The country is divided. Sometimes that can make it tough to find common ground, but this year … this year, I think we should all take a deep breath, find the ability to forgive, and remind ourselves there is no difference so great that we can’t overcome it,” the actor says before scooping chili out of a Crock-Pot. The hashtag #CrockPotIsInnocent then appears on the screen.

This Is Us returns to NBC Tuesday, February 27, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!