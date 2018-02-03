Milo Ventimiglia is asking fans to “forgive” in a hilarious — yet bittersweet — promo ahead of This Is Us’ highly anticipated episode following the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4.

“The big game is fast approaching and for many of us, this day brings us an opportunity to gather with friends and family, loved ones we don’t get to see all that often,” Ventimiglia, who plays Jack Pearson on the hit show, begins.

“But in 2018, gathering friends and family, well, it’s not as easy as what it used to be. The country is divided. Sometimes that can make it tough to find common ground, but this year … this year, I think we should all take a deep breath, find the ability to forgive, and remind ourselves there is no difference so great that we can’t overcome it,” the Gilmore Girls alum, 39, concludes, before scooping chili out of a Crock-Pot into a bowl as the hashtag #CrockPotIsInnocent appears on the screen.

The promo is in response to the January 23 episode of This Is Us, which ended with Jack walking around the kitchen, tidying up. Before heading to bed, he turns off the family’s Crock-Pot — but due to its old age and faulty switch, the slow cooker switched back on and started a fire that many believe took the beloved character’s life. Following the episode, upset fans tweeted about Crock-Pots, with many saying they refuse to use the household appliance.

The outrage prompted series creator Dan Fogelman to tweet, “Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let’s not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together.”

Crock-Pot released its own statement a few days later, assuring viewers that the product is safe to use: “Crock-Pot understands the concerns brought up by the recent episode of This Is Us, and we too are heartbroken by the latest development in Jack’s story line. However, it is important that our consumers understand and have confidence that all Crock-Pot slow cookers exceed all internal testing protocols and all applicable industry safety standards and regulations as verified by independent third-party testing labs. For nearly 50 years, with over 100 million Crock-Pots sold, we have never received any consumer complaints similar to the fictional events portrayed in last night’s episode. In fact, the safety and design of our product renders this type of event nearly impossible.”

“Our hope is that the team at NBC’s This Is Us will help us spread factual information regarding our product’s safety. While we know their primary mission is to entertain – something they have continued to excel in – we also feel they have a responsibility to inform,” the statement concluded. “Just like many fans, we will be watching next week’s episode to see how Jack’s story progresses and, regardless of the outcome, we want consumers first and foremost to know they are safe when using their Crock-Pot.”

As loyal fans of the hit NBC series know, this Sunday’s episode of This Is Us is going to be a big one: viewers will finally find out what caused Jack’s death. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the Rocky Balboa star promised he is here for Us, saying he is open to giving heartbroken fans “hugs” following the devastating reveal.

