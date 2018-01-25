Warning: major spoilers from the Tuesday, January 23, episode of This Is Us ahead!

Crock-Pot wants to let fans of This Is Us know that their products are not as faulty as the one that Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) received on the show! The January 23 episode ended with Jack turning off the Crock-Pot, but due to its old age and faulty switch, the slow cooker switched back on and started the horrific house fire that may have taken his life.

Following the episode, upset fans starting tweeting about Crock-Pots and how unsafe they were! “I will never accept a crockpot as a gift now,” one fan wrote.

“Currently throwing out my crockpot; no one is dying in my house,” another added.

Creator Dan Fogelman also added to the conversation, tweeting that not all Crock-Pots start fires.

“Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let’s not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together,” he wrote.”

Now, Crock-Pot has also released a statement, asking NBC to make sure the facts are clear. Read their full statement, via The Wrap, below:

“Crock-Pot understands the concerns brought up by the recent episode of This Is Us, and we too are heartbroken by the latest development in Jack’s story line. However, it is important that our consumers understand and have confidence that all Crock-Pot slow cookers exceed all internal testing protocols and all applicable industry safety standards and regulations as verified by independent third-party testing labs. For nearly 50 years, with over 100 million Crock-Pots sold, we have never received any consumer complaints similar to the fictional events portrayed in last night’s episode. In fact, the safety and design of our product renders this type of event nearly impossible.

“In addition, and most relevant to the concerns consumers are having after watching the recent This Is Us episode, our Crock-Pot slow cookers are low current, low wattage (typically no more than 200 or 300 watts) appliances with self-regulating, heating elements. The product is designed to cook foods over a longer period of time at low temperatures and the switches connect to only 1 side of the power line voltage, so there is never a high voltage applied directly across our switches. The switches within our slow cookers are subjected to additional internal testing, which includes a Rotary Knob Endurance test, Rotary Knob Force Test and Flame Burning Test and constructed of self-extinguishing, flame resistant material.

“Our hope is that the team at NBC’s This Is Us will help us spread factual information regarding our product’s safety. While we know their primary mission is to entertain – something they have continued to excel in – we also feel they have a responsibility to inform. Just like many fans, we will be watching next week’s episode to see how Jack’s story progresses and, regardless of the outcome, we want consumers first and foremost to know they are safe when using their Crock-Pot.”

The promo for the upcoming episode shows the house go up in flames and the Pearson family trying to escape. This Is Us returns to NBC on Sunday, February 4, after the Super Bowl.

