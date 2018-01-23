This is the episode. Tune in Sunday, February 4 after the Super Bowl and set your DVR with extra time so you don't miss a single minute. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/yBpnIlqLrC — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) January 24, 2018

The Tuesday, January 23, episode of This is Us wasn’t an easy one to swallow. The long-awaited question about Jack’s death was (almost entirely) answered, showing his final moments inside the house before it went up in flames.

However, if you found yourself crying during the drama, know that you weren’t alone. The show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, revealed on Twitter that he watched the episode with Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia.

“Just showed them tonight’s episode. A strange thing, watching beautiful, famous people weep. Brace yourselves gang,” he captioned the photo where all three of the actors look absolutely crushed.

Just showed them tonight's episode. A strange thing, watching beautiful, famous people weep. Brace yourselves gang. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/LGPgkyQSuL — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 24, 2018

Following the episode, which ended with everyone but teenage Kevin tucked into bed while a fire flooded the first floor of the house, NBC aired the promo for the episode everyone has been waiting for … and dreading.

“All of your questions will be answered,” the voiceover says as Jack looks at his kids through the flames. Kate yells, “Dad!” Randall looks horrified. Rebecca scurries around, panicking. Basically, the family struggles to save themselves and it’s not easy to watch.

On Saturday, January 13, Ventimiliga told Us Weekly exclusively that the cause of Jack’s death would be revealed “very, very, very, very soon.” Fans didn’t realize it’d be as soon as Super Bowl Sunday. “I think people have seen what’s contributed to his death, possibly. But no, no one’s guessed it yet,” he added.

It is safe to say that Kate’s dog has something to do with why she blames herself for Jack’s death. During this week’s episode, she struggled to adopt a dog since it only reminded her of that time.

This Is Us will air on NBC following the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4.

