“Trust us, you don’t want to miss that last scene!” That’s how NBC is teasing the Sunday, February 4, episode of This Is Us, set to air directly after Super Bowl LII’s post-game show. But what time is that exactly?

Here’s what you need to know:

Currently, This Is Us is set to begin at 10:15 p.m. ET, immediately after the post-game celebrations on NBC. However, sports don’t usually stick to schedule. It’s easy for the game to be extended due to injuries, penalties or just overtime. (In 2012, thanks to a power outage during the third quarter, the elapsed time between kickoff and end of game was 4 hours and 14 minutes.)

If the game runs over, This Is Us will also be pushed back. Sunday’s episode is set to air from 10:15 to 11:35. p.m. The episode itself is only 63 minutes, which is longer than usual, but NBC has allotted the 80-minute space “to help prevent the recording from starting late or cutting off any portion of the episode.”

That said, don’t just record the episode. NBC advises that fans also record the local newscast following the episode, as well as the special edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which will be airing live from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The special This Is Us episode is set to be “a good soul-crusher,” as Mandy Moore teased to Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. “I don’t know if people are going to be ready … I’m not. I haven’t seen it yet. I mean, I filmed it and it was really hard on every level.”

Every question surrounding Jack’s death and the house fire will be answered. “We’re leaving nothing on the table. Everyone will know everything,” Moore noted. “I’m excited about that, because I feel like it’ll sort of relieve a little bit of pressure. People will know, and then we’ll be able to get back to telling the story of this family, and I think it’ll make things that much more bittersweet moving forward too.”

The Super Bowl begins on NBC Sunday, February 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

