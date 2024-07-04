Miranda Cosgrove doesn’t want iCarly fans to give up hope after the show’s shocking cancellation.

The actress, 31, said she was still hoping to make an iCarly movie in the near future, telling Variety on Wednesday, July 3, “I’m pretty sure it’s gonna happen. So I’m excited, and I’d love to get to wrap up the story.”

Cosgrove didn’t provide any more details, but fans have already shown their support on social media. The exciting news comes one year after Paramount+ chose not to renew the revival series for another season.

iCarly originally aired on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012 and helped skyrocket Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, Jennette McCurdy and Jerry Trainor to fame. The series focused on a teenager named Carly (Cosgrove) who created and hosted her own web show with help from her best friends.

The show was such a success that two spinoffs were later created. Sam & Cat aired from 2013 to 2014 and followed McCurdy’s character, Sam, in a crossover project alongside Cat from Victorious, played by Ariana Grande. The second show featured Noah Munck‘s character, Gibby, in a self-titled sitcom that followed him as he worked at a recreation center as a mentor to middle school students. A pilot was filmed but never aired, and the series was never picked up.

iCarly was revived by Paramount+ in 2021. Set nearly a decade after the events of the original series, the new show followed Carly as she restarted her web show alongside roommate Harper (Laci Mosley) and Freddie.

Fans were surprised by the way the new iCarly finally committed to Freddie and Carly’s romance after hinting at their feelings in the OG series. After two seasons of buildup, Freddie and Carly started dating and almost got married in what eventually became the series finale.

Paramount+ subsequently canceled iCarly three months after season 3 ended.

“iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+. The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together,” a spokesperson for the streaming service told Us Weekly in a statement in October 2023. “We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent.”

The final episode ended on a shocking note after Carly’s mother — who had never been seen on the series — made an off-camera appearance. Paramount+’s official X account even took a poll after the episode, asking which actress fans would like to see cast in the coveted role.