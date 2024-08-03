Miranda Kerr has met many famous individuals throughout her career — from Hollywood stars to world leaders — but she was left the most flustered by a renowned yogi.

“My most starstruck moment was the first time I met Gurmukh,” Kerr, 41, reveals exclusively in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “She brought Kundalini yoga to the western world. I’ve practiced Kundalini yoga since I was 17 years old, and it was a dream to meet her and do Kundalini yoga together.”

Gurmukh is a pioneer of Kundalini yoga, which offers a spiritual focus in addition to physical poses in its practice. The guru was known for her celebrity clientele in the early aughts, including Demi Moore, Courtney Love and Gwyneth Paltrow.

“[Kundalini yoga] is a science that can bring you to your own better health, more happiness and more wholeness and it works,” Gurmkh told Us in 2019. “People leave my classes feeling peaceful, happy, light and are laughing and carrying on.”

In addition to yoga, Kerr also revealed she practices meditation. Health and wellness are a major focus for the model, who launched her cosmetic company, Kora Organics, in 2009.

Keep scrolling for more personal facts about Kerr, including her first celebrity crush and her go-to cocktail:

1. My first job was working in a hair salon as an assistant, sweeping the floors and keeping the salon tidy.

2. My secret talent is singing. I developed a love [for] singing when I was a little girl, as I’d sing by the piano with my grandmother.

3. My very first car was an old, jade green Saab. I’m pretty sure it was a 1990 900i model. I loved the sunroof and cream interior.

5. My favorite item in my wardrobe is an old black Christian Dior men’s blazer. I’ve had it for 12 years and it’s still a staple.

6. The Big Blue is my favorite movie. It has such beautiful cinematography.

7. My favorite book is Power vs. Force by David Hawkins. It changed my life and I can’t recommend it enough.

8. The song that brings back the best memories is “Push It” by Salt-N-Pepa.

9. My ultimate comfort food is my slow-cooked turmeric chicken recipe with a side of roasted vegetables. It’s so delicious!

10. My best subject in school was English.

11. The proudest moment of my career was creating, launching and building Kora Organics. I’m so proud of how far we’ve come and the noticeable difference we’re making to our customers’ skin and confidence.

12. My favorite place to vacation is anywhere when [spent] with family, but I love going home to Australia.

13. My go-to cocktail is Campari and soda.

14. Three items I can’t leave my house without are my mobile phone — so I can stay connected with my family — my Kora Organics Silky Sun Drops SPF 30 — so I can reapply throughout the day — and a bottle of water to stay hydrated.

15. My celebrity crush growing up was Prince William.

16. I’ve been meditating daily for over 20 years. It’s one of the first things I do in the morning and one of the last things I do at night. I learned and often do TM meditation [Transcendental Meditation], or sometimes I will use the Insight Timer app for guided meditations.

17. For an alternate profession, I’d still be doing something health and wellness-related. I’ve always been fascinated by psychology and nutrition, and how the mind and body are so connected.

18. I started watching [episodes of] “The Diary of a CEO” podcast while on the treadmill and I love it.

19. My favorite holiday is Christmas. It’s a wonderful time to be with family and cook together. I also love Christmas carols and the joyful spirit in the air.

20. I’m obsessed with exfoliating and face masks, so Kora Organics’ Turmeric 2:1 Brightening and Exfoliating Mask is my go-to. It’s like an at-home facial in a tube.

21. My most-used emoji is the two pink hearts.

22. My go-to karaoke song is “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” from Frozen.

23. My all-time favorite modeling job was shooting the Vogue Italia cover with Steven Meisel in 2010. It was a very special shoot and I was holding my teacup Yorkie, Frankie, on the cover.

24. My favorite beach is Camp Cove in Sydney! It’s a small beach with the best view of the harbor. I just love it.

25. I collect photos and photo frames from my travels all over the world.