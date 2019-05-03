She’s beauty and she’s grace! A new Miss USA was crowned during the 2019 pageant, which took place in Reno, Nevada, on Thursday, May 2. Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst bested 50 of her competitors to win the top prize.

Miss New Mexico Alejandra Gonzalez came in as the runner-up, while Miss Oklahoma Triana Browne rounded out the top three. Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers returned to pass her crown on to her successor.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey hosted the event, while T-Pain opened the show with a medley of his hits “Best Love Song,” “Getcha Roll On” and “All I Do Is Win.”

Miss Florida Nicolette Jennings, Miss New Mexico, Miss Arkansas Savannah Skidmore, Miss Ohio Alice Magoto, Miss Oklahoma, Miss Iowa Baylee Drezek, Miss Minnesota Cat Stanley, Miss District of Columbia Cordelia Cranshaw, Miss Louisiana Victoria Paul, Miss North Carolina, Miss Kansas Alyssa Klinzing, Miss Pennsylvania Kailyn Marie Perez, Miss Maryland Mariela Pepin, Miss Hawaii Lacie Choy and Miss Nevada Tianna Tuamoheloa made the top 15 before the swimsuit competition.

Miss Iowa, Miss Minnesota, Miss Louisiana, Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Hawaii were then eliminated as the judges whittled the pack down to 10. The remaining women walked in the evening wear competition as Nick, 45, serenaded the crowd with “The Way You Look Tonight.”

As the event heated up, Miss Ohio, Miss Kansas, Miss District of Columbia, Miss Maryland and Miss Florida did not make it to the final five. The Final Question portion of the show, in which contestants answered queries formulated by their peers, followed.

Miss Nevada and Miss Arkansas were eliminated before the Final Word, another Q & A session during which the remaining women were quizzed about their generation’s best attributes.

