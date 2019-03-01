No more disguise necessary! T-Pain, who is best known for using auto-tune on his hit songs, proved to the world he definitely doesn’t need any tuning when he competed on – and won – the first season of The Masked Singer, which came to an end on Wednesday, February 27.

The rapper, whose real name is Faheem Rasheed Najm, chose a monster costume to compete and revealed during his clue videos that some people considered him to be one – but that’s actually not the reason he chose the costume.

“When I went into it and we were picking the costumes, all the costumes were available, but I picked the silliest looking one because I thought I was going to be gone on the first episode because I have a real distinct voice,” the “Buy U a Drank” singer, 33, said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, March 1. “So I felt like, if I’m gonna embarrass myself, I might as well just take it to the highest level!”

However, he later regretted his choice since the costume was so heavy. “I didn’t think it through! It was hot, Ellen. It was not a cool situation,” he said. “I think I picked the worst costume to be in for that long. Everyone else’s was a mask and just clothes. I picked a cylinder for some reason and just a giant head. But that came from me wanting to get in one of those costumes – always going to theme parks you always wonder!”

The singer then explained that people constantly recognize his normal voice, so he was shocked the panel of judges didn’t realize it was him. “My speaking voice, people tell me is weird. I don’t hear it,” he told DeGeneres.

His friends and family immediately noticed, he added, saying he got a text from Lil Wayne after the first episode: “He was like, ‘How do they not know it’s you in the mask, bro?’”

While T-Pain came in first place, Donny Osmond (as the peacock) finished as the runner up and Gladys Knight (as the bee) came in third.

The Masked Singer has been renewed for a second season at Fox.

