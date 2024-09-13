MLB Pitcher Logan Webb Admits He Was Hungover During All-Star Game

The 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star festivities are starting to sound like quite the party.

After Home Run Derby National Anthem singer Ingrid Andress admitted she was drunk during her big moment on July 15, San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb has come forward with a similar story.

Webb, 27, admitted on Jomboy Media’s “The Chris Rose Rotation” podcast on Wednesday, September 11, that he attributed his poor performance in the All-Star Game to a hangover.

“The best part was the night before the All-Star Game,” Webb said. “I got to watch the Home Run Derby and hang out with these guys. … It was probably one of the more hungover days I’ve been. The day of the All-Star Game. I take responsibility for that. I was having a blast. It was a cool experience.”

Webb added that he attended a postgame players’ celebration after the Derby at Cowboys Stadium, directly across from host ballpark Globe Life Park.

“It was in the middle of the Cowboys stadium, Lil Jon was DJing. It’s free alcohol, I just enjoyed it,” he said. “I didn’t enjoy when my wife woke me up at 7 in the morning and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got to get my makeup done right now’, and I was like, ‘Oh, no, this is going to be a long day.’ And it was a long day.”

Webb pitched an inning in the All-Star Game for the National League, giving up three runs on three hits with one walk.

“I was nervous, I was excited, I had a lot of Red Bulls, I got Tylenol because I’m trying to get the hangover out of me,” he continued. “I think I wasted all my good pitches in the bullpen. It was all I had, and I wasted all of them.”

The Giants hurler added that he found it difficult to enter the game at all.

“Then I go from the bullpen, and I jog out to the mound, and the only thing I’m thinking is ‘Don’t throw up, don’t throw up, don’t throw up, don’t throw up.’ And it’s a long jog. I think my first pitch almost didn’t make it to [Los Angeles Dodgers catcher] Will Smith,” he said.

Webb’s performance was certainly uncharacteristic compared to his regular season numbers. With the season almost over, he currently leads the National League in innings pitched and has compiled a 3.46 earned run average.

He added that as embarrassed as he was by his performance, his fellow All-Stars weren’t nearly as upset as he feared.

“I got out of the game, and I felt so bad,” he said. “That was, like, 7 million people watching. I said, ‘This team is going to hate me.’ And I’m walking in the dugout, and I’m going, ‘My bad, guys, my bad, guys.’ And every superstar you can think of that was on the National team is like, ‘Dude, who gives a f—?’ Everyone was like ,’Who cares, who f—ing cares, who gives a f—, who cares?’ That’s all I heard walking down, and I’m like, ‘Alright, that makes me feel better about myself. That’s alright.’”

Webb’s poor outing made the difference in the game as the American League escaped with a 5-3 win.