Modern Family fans are being invited back inside the Dunphy home for a special reunion.

In a new commercial for WhatsApp released on Tuesday, June 18, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson came together to reprise their roles as the Emmy-winning series’ central couples Phil and Claire Dunphy and Cam Tucker and Mitchell Pritchett, respectively.

The foursome returned to the Dunphy house in an effort to “address America’s blue and green bubble” messaging divide. At the same time, they provided an update on what the beloved family has been up to since the show came to an end in 2020.

The commercial begins with Phil, Claire and Cam reacting to a cute photo that Hayley (Sarah Hyland) sent to the family group chat. The only problem is Mitchell isn’t included in the discussion.

“It’s not you! It’s just your new phone,” Cam explains before Claire elaborates, “Blurry photos, weird likes.”

Soon after, a painter overhears the family conversation and suggests everyone use WhatsApp, which is described as a “seamless and private” messaging service.

The commercial later heads to the Pritchett-Tucker house where Cam and Mitchell are preparing for bed. Before it’s time to say goodnight, however, there’s one topic that needs to be addressed one more time.

“This is fun,” Mitchell says while scrolling through selfies. “I still can’t believe you cut me out!”

“Well, we may have cut you from here, but never from here” Cam replies while gesturing from the phone to his heart.

Modern Family kicked off in 2009 and ran for 11 seasons on ABC. Since the show’s ending in 2020, there has been chatter about a possible revival. One cast member who is fully onboard is Phil and Claire’s son, Luke Dunphy (Nolan Gould).

“I love that family. I love that show,” he exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “If there is anything in the works, you can best believe I’m in.”

As for Mitchell and Cam’s adopted daughter Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons), she’s open to participating in a spinoff. There’s just one condition: She’d like to finish high school first.

“I’d definitely be interested if the script was good and the dads were on board, but school is my priority right now unless something great comes along,” she explained to the Daily Mail in February. “I feel like the finale left possibilities and I think that’s why people are always talking about a spinoff of the Tucker-Pritchard family.”