Nolan Gould may not know much about a Modern Family reunion happening – but he would be down for it.

“I love that family. I love that show. If there is anything in the works, you can best believe I’m in,” Gould, 25, exclusively told Us Weekly while attending The Cameron Boyce Foundation’s 3rd Annual Gala on Sunday, June 2 at The Beehive in Los Angeles.

Despite his Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Instagram Story of him back on set, Gould, who played Luke Dunphy on the sitcom from 2009 to 2020, says he hasn’t “heard of anything super concrete.”

“I have no knowledge. Maybe he does. I don’t know what he’s up to,” Gould explained, adding that he would “show up” if there were any talks of a reunion despite trying to get into “new fields” of writing and acting.

“It’s really hard because, on one hand, you do want to move on with your career and be seen as different things. Since the show, I’ve been working really hard on writing and getting into new fields of acting, so you want to show everyone what you can do. But you would jump at the chance to relive some of the best years of your life and the character that I grew up doing,” he shared with Us.

Gould went on to explain that he is still close with the cast of the ABC sitcom, especially the Dunphy family, which included Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter and Sarah Hyland.

“I still talk to Ariel every week. I speak to Ty and Julie. Julie is a person in my life [who] I always love hitting up for advice,” he gushed, adding that the Dunphy family is still like his “weird pseudo family.”

Gould has been so focused on his acting and writing since the end of Modern Family in 2020 that he has also chosen to take a step back from social media. The actor recently wiped his Instagram from every photo and video.

“I don’t like social media. … I’m taking some time to figure out my relationship with basically everything in my life,” he explained. “We’re starting from scratch and a lot of that had to do with what I want to be known for … so I just kind of removed everything until I’m ready to show something.”

Gould told Us at the event that he may end up sharing a photo from The Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala, which honored the life and legacy of the late Cameron Boyce who died in 2019 at the age of 20.

“I call it a great honor to have been one of Cam’s friends in his life and to continue to be invited and to be out here supporting the work that his family and the foundation is doing to keep his memory alive,” Gould shared with Us. “Unfortunately, we lost him way too early, but the foundation continues to channel that loss into some real good work and I’m happy to be here to be a small part of it and to lend whatever voice and platform I can to it.”

With reporting by Lanae Brody