‘Modern Family’ Series Finale: How Did It End?

Warning: This post features spoilers from the Wednesday, April 8, series finale of Modern Family.

So long, fam! Phil, Claire, Mitchell, Cam, Jay, Gloria and the rest of the Modern Family brood adjusted to some major changes during the two-part series finale.

As the one-hour farewell began, Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire (Julie Bowen) were living in an RV in their driveway to escape the madness inside the house with all the kids staying there. The Dunphys were at their wits’ end with the overcrowded home, so they gave Haley (Sarah Hyland), Alex (Ariel Winter) and Luke (Nolan Gould) the task of deciding who would have to move out.

Ultimately, the siblings chose to all leave, just as their parents wanted them to stick around. Haley and Dylan (Reid Ewing) had money for an apartment, Luke got into college in Oregon and Alex — who kind of started up a relationship with coworker Arvin (Chris Geere) — had to relocate to Switzerland for her new job.

Meanwhile, Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) were settling into their new house with their newly adopted son, Rexford. Cam then got a curveball when he discovered that his dream coaching job in Missouri was on the table again. After some mild hesitation, Mitchell agreed to move the family there. His choice was made easier when he discovered they would no longer be in such close proximity to Sal (Elizabeth Banks).

Elsewhere in the family, Gloria (Sofia Vergara) felt like Jay (Ed O’Neill) and the kids didn’t need her anymore since she was working. However, he assured her that she was still in high demand and should let him handle things at home so she could focus on her career.

Before everyone went their separate ways, Mitchell and Claire revisited their skating days, recreating an old routine and stealing back their trophy. Haley and Alex played a prank on Luke and forced him to redo a video they made as kids in which he pretended to be a dog. Jay dedicated his time to learning Spanish to surprise Gloria before their trip to Colombia, and Gloria shared her love for Manny (Rico Rodriguez) before he went to travel the world. Claire and Phil also decided to take an RV trip.

Modern Family premiered on ABC in September 2009 and ran for 11 seasons. The series, co-created by Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, earned a Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical, five Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series, four Screen Actors Guild awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and numerous other nominations.

Tell Us: What did you think of the series finale?