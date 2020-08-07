It wouldn’t be reality TV without a bit of drama! That definitely was the case on many shows this week — and Us Weekly has rounded up some of the most shocking moments.

On TBS’ Lost Resort, sexuality healer Acqua joins the group and immediately makes some of the cast very unconformable. Although he hugs her and is respectful, Atasiea questions her intentions and admits that it “feels unsettling” to have her there. Additionally, Vairrun can’t help but notice Acqua — and Mico is not happy about that.

“Because Acqua showed up, he’s kind of being different,” she said before getting up and leaving the dinner table. “I can feel myself just getting sad. I just feel like, I don’t want to leave, but I really feel like I need to.” The story continues next Thursday on TBS at 10 p.m.

Elsewhere on TV, Big Brother: All-Stars premiered and the former players were all shocked to see each other. Even more surprising was that host Julie Chen teased a new twist — new rooms will be unveiled throughout the season, offering advantages to some houseguests. She also brought back “have-nots,” meaning some players will spend a week eating slop, taking cold showers and sleeping in a not-so-pleasant space.

Last but definitely not least, Denise Richards‘ drama continued on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as she continued to deny Brandi Glanville‘s claim that they had slept together. In doing so, Richards told the group that Glanville also claimed she hooked up with others on the cast — allegations Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards shot down.

Come back next week for more shocking reality TV moments!