The tears were flowing — and stomachs were churning! The ladies worked on their resentment issues during their latest therapy session in The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition's Tuesday, March 8, episode. The Lifetime series' mothers and daughters aired deep grievances, and the metaphorical dirty laundry wasn’t the only thing causing a funk in the air.

It’s in the Bag

During their first experiment, each mommy-daughter duo got a satin bag containing revealing items. Courtney Stodden started things off by unveiling two champagne flutes, signifying her mother Krista Keller's absence at her 21st birthday last August.

Courtney, in tears, blasted her mother, 56, for not caring about her career and accused her of telling the press she didn’t like Courtney’s husband, Lost actor Doug Hutchison. Meanwhile, Krista was more concerned that Courtney had missed her work event. Big mistake. Krista’s business-first mentality only served to drive a wedge further between the two, eliciting tears from Courtney, who insisted, “I would’ve loved to be there. I love big opening events!”

Kim Richards and daughter Kimberly Jackson had a much easier time with the exercise, as both mom and daughter revealed empty bags. “I honestly couldn’t think of one time when I was hurt,” said The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51. Heidi Montag wasn’t having any of it, however. “I may be the one with plastic surgery, but you’re the one being fake,” the Hills alum, 29, said of the duo’s just-too-perfect therapy experiment.

When it came time for Heidi to reveal her bag, she pulled out a veil and a wedding ring, and it was far from a fairytale ending. Heidi felt hurt that her mother didn’t seem to care about her nuptials to Spencer Pratt, while mom Darlene Engelhoff insisted, “You kept saying it wasn’t a wedding — it was a TV show.” Ouch!

Cold, Cold Pizza

Normally, pizza is a dish enjoyed during jovial moments — a celebratory meal, if you will — but Krista decided to break up the ladies’ post-treatment nosh with the biggest shocker of the night. “Doug actually asked me out first,” the talent manager said, speaking of her daughter’s husband, who is 34 years Courtney's senior. That's not exactly friendly dinner conversation.

Deer in the Headlines

The second experiment of the night was somehow even more harrowing than the first, as the mothers and daughters were forced to confront controversial headlines from the press about their loved ones.

When presented with a headline about how Heidi was obsessed with perfection, Darlene admitted, “I think there’s some truth to that.” The comment earned her a stunned scoff from her daughter.

Kimberly, on the other hand, was nothing but supportive of her mother when presented with the headline about the star's rehab stint. “I’m not ashamed of it,” Kimberly, 21, said of Kim. “She’s strong.”

Courtney Can’t Keep It Inside

After the headline experiment, Courtney found herself with a bit of a stomach issue — i.e., she “couldn’t stop puking," as she put it. (So much vomiting on this series so far!) Concerned that her daughter might be pregnant, Krista insisted Courtney take a pregnancy test, while Dr. Debbie Magids believed stress to be the culprit. Maybe it was the pizza.

Either way, Courtney left the house in the back of an ambulance, leaving her fate up in the air until next week.

Tell Us: Which of the pairs made the most progress this week?

The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition airs on Lifetime on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!