Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Everything to Know About Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway’s New Film ‘Mother’s Instinct’

By
Everything to Know About Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaways New Film Mothers Instinct
Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Following their starring roles in 2022’s Armageddon Time, Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway will reunite once again in Mother’s Instinct.

The psychological thriller — which is a remake of Oliver Masset-Depasse’s 2018 French-language film of the same name — will follow the lives of two best friends (Chastain and Hathaway) in the 1960s whose perfect lives are ruined by a tragic accident involving one of their children.

In October 2022, Hathaway described her role in Mother’s Instinct as “the hardest role [she has] played.”

“It touched my worst fear and I almost backed out of the film because I didn’t know if I could go there as an actress,” she told Vogue Hong Kong at the time.

1344011966_arnold schwarzenegger colin farrell 178

Related: Best and Worst Movie Remakes

Chastain later admitted that her and Hathaway had “a lot of fun” filming Mother’s Instinct together.

“And it’s a throwback to another …. I like to think of it like a little bit of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?,” Chastain told Indie Wire at the 28th Annual Chaplin Gala in April 2023. “The tension I think is very interesting. Thank god Annie and I love each other, so it’s a little different than that experience.”

Keep scrolling to learn more details about Mother’s Instinct:

Everything to Know About Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaways New Film Mothers Instinct
Anne Hathaway James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

When and Where Will ‘Mother’s Instinct’ Be Released?

On January 9, 2024, Chastain shared that the movie will be coming soon to theaters in the UK and Ireland.

What’s ‘Mother’s Instinct’ About? 

Based on the 2018 French film and 2012 novel, Mother’s Instinct takes place in the 1960s and explores the lives of two housewives whose lives and friendship are ruined after a terrible tragedy occurs involving one of their children.

Everything to Know About Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaways New Film Mothers Instinct
James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Who’s in the ‘Mother’s Instinct’ Cast? 

Hathaway and Jessica star as the main characters and best friends Celine and Alice. The cast also includes Josh Charles, Anders Danielsen Lie, Caroline Lagerfelt, Lauren Yaffe, Steve Routman, Alexander Blaise, Baylen D. Bielitz, Keeley Miller, Joel Nagle, Scott Robertson, Eamon Patrick O’Connell and Larry Petersen. 

Everything to Know About Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaways New Film Mothers Instinct
Anne Hathaway James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Who’s Directing the Film? 

The French cinematographer Benoît Delhomme will make his directorial debut with Mother’s Instinct. 

Portrait of a Young Woman in Sportswear and Smartwatch Enjoying Healthy Living and Exercise, Radiating Happiness and Positivity During Leisure Exercise in a Public Park at Sunset. Positive Vibes. Enjoying Healthy Living And Outdoor Wellbeing. Smart Wellness.

Deal of the Day

The Fitbit Smartwatch I Wear Every Day Is $50 Off — Here’s Why I Love It View Deal

Is There a ‘Mother’s Instinct’ Trailer? 

The trailer — released by Studio Canal UK in 2024 — opens with Celine (Hathaway) driving in the car with her two sons singing a song. It later cuts to Alice (Chastain) confiding in Celine that she is a “terrible mother” not long before Celine’s son falls from the second-story porch to his death.

Following the tragedy, Alice attempts to comfort her friend, but she later becomes concerned about her own son Theo’s growing relationship with Celine. The trailer concludes with Alice’s own husband accusing her of losing her grasp on reality.

In this article

Anne Hathaway Talks Being 'Isolated' in Her 'Pain' During Pregnancy Journey

Anne Hathaway
1351182408jessica chastain 206

Jessica Chastain

josh charles

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!