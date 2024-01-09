Following their starring roles in 2022’s Armageddon Time, Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway will reunite once again in Mother’s Instinct.

The psychological thriller — which is a remake of Oliver Masset-Depasse’s 2018 French-language film of the same name — will follow the lives of two best friends (Chastain and Hathaway) in the 1960s whose perfect lives are ruined by a tragic accident involving one of their children.

In October 2022, Hathaway described her role in Mother’s Instinct as “the hardest role [she has] played.”

“It touched my worst fear and I almost backed out of the film because I didn’t know if I could go there as an actress,” she told Vogue Hong Kong at the time.

Related: Best and Worst Movie Remakes As Total Recall hits theaters, see which other TV shows and movies have gotten revamped over the years

Chastain later admitted that her and Hathaway had “a lot of fun” filming Mother’s Instinct together.

“And it’s a throwback to another …. I like to think of it like a little bit of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?,” Chastain told Indie Wire at the 28th Annual Chaplin Gala in April 2023. “The tension I think is very interesting. Thank god Annie and I love each other, so it’s a little different than that experience.”

Keep scrolling to learn more details about Mother’s Instinct:

When and Where Will ‘Mother’s Instinct’ Be Released?

On January 9, 2024, Chastain shared that the movie will be coming soon to theaters in the UK and Ireland.

What’s ‘Mother’s Instinct’ About?

Based on the 2018 French film and 2012 novel, Mother’s Instinct takes place in the 1960s and explores the lives of two housewives whose lives and friendship are ruined after a terrible tragedy occurs involving one of their children.

Jessica Chastain

Who’s in the ‘Mother’s Instinct’ Cast?

Hathaway and Jessica star as the main characters and best friends Celine and Alice. The cast also includes Josh Charles, Anders Danielsen Lie, Caroline Lagerfelt, Lauren Yaffe, Steve Routman, Alexander Blaise, Baylen D. Bielitz, Keeley Miller, Joel Nagle, Scott Robertson, Eamon Patrick O’Connell and Larry Petersen.

Who’s Directing the Film?

The French cinematographer Benoît Delhomme will make his directorial debut with Mother’s Instinct.

Is There a ‘Mother’s Instinct’ Trailer?

The trailer — released by Studio Canal UK in 2024 — opens with Celine (Hathaway) driving in the car with her two sons singing a song. It later cuts to Alice (Chastain) confiding in Celine that she is a “terrible mother” not long before Celine’s son falls from the second-story porch to his death.

Following the tragedy, Alice attempts to comfort her friend, but she later becomes concerned about her own son Theo’s growing relationship with Celine. The trailer concludes with Alice’s own husband accusing her of losing her grasp on reality.