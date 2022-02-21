Not so fast! Former Mötley Crüe singer John Corabi slammed Hulu’s Pam & Tommy after the miniseries claimed that the group had beef with Third Eye Blind in the ‘90s.

“OK … just my opinion here on something that’s been bugging me. The Tommy and Pam miniseries on Hulu, is so full of bulls—t, it’s ridiculous!!!!” the 62-year-old musician tweeted on Thursday, February 17. “I can honestly say about 98 percent of this ‘FICTIONAL’ take on T&P’s life is CRIMINAL.”

Corabi was the frontman for Mötley Crüe from 1992 to 1996 during Vince Neil’s hiatus from the band. During his time with the group, the “Your Own Worst Enemy” singer claimed that Tommy Lee’s life wasn’t nearly as dramatic as the TV portrayal implies.

“I shared 5 years of my life with Tommy and although it was at times INSANITY it’s soooo overblown in this S–T they call TV entertainment!” Corabi tweeted. “Tommy never walked around in a Speedo, didn’t act at all they [sic] way they portray him.”

Pam & Tommy debuted on Hulu earlier this month and depicts Lee’s whirlwind romance with Pamela Anderson, whom he was married to from 1995 to 1998. They share two sons Brandon, 25, and Dylan, 24. Sebastian Stan and Lily James portray the lead roles, highlighting the tumultuous couple’s relationship before and after their infamous sex tape leak.

A recent episode also alleged that Lee, now 59, had a run-in with Third Eye Blind‘s lead singer Stephan Jenkins while Mötley Crüe’s popularity was seemingly on a decline.

“Now I see that Third Eye Blind ‘bumps’ us from a studio, because they’re more relevant???? DID NOT HAPPEN … !!!” Corabi wrote on Thursday, denying that the bands ever clashed over who had the right to a bigger recording studio.

Lee’s former bandmate added: “Apparently, HULU, and all involved in this crock of s—t don’t care about how Pam may feel to have to relive this. Or see how Tommy’s new wife may feel. Or how about Tommy’s boys seeing this completely overblown story about their parents!!! Shame on EVERYONE involved.”

Jenkins, for his part, previously spoke out about the Third Eye Blind story line, telling Variety on Wednesday, February 16, that it never happened.

“Mötley Crüe and I’ve never been in the same studio,” the 57-year-old singer said. “I recorded my whole first album in Northern California. So we were across the state from each other at the very least … I had never, in fact, listened to Mötley Crüe. I never even heard them.”

The California native, who is portrayed by Jeffrey Conway on the show, explained that he only learned of Lee after his sex tape with Anderson, now 54, went viral in the ‘90s.

“I actually saw Tommy Lee’s penis before I ever heard their band. I was like, ‘Well, good on ya, Tommy. Well done, lad.’ I literally had never heard them. But I somehow saw the sex tape,” Jenkins added. “I’d also never seen Baywatch. So I had never seen Pam or Tommy. That was my first introduction to them.”

Pam & Tommy executive producer Rob Siegel confirmed that the scene between the so-called rival bands was fictional.

“I did a little quick Google search, ‘What label was Mötley Crüe on?’ Elektra. Who else was on Elektra? Third Eye Blind,” he told Variety of how he chose to include the fake feud. “The timing was perfect. In 1996 they’re working on their debut album. So the scene is fictional, but I like to think it absolutely could have happened!”

New episodes of Pam & Tommy drop on Hulu Wednesdays. The first five episodes are currently streaming.

