Pam & Tommy is finally here! The Hulu drama series dropped on Wednesday, February 2, which follows Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s relationship — and their infamous sex tape scandal.

In line with the show’s release, the series’ stars Sebastian Stan and Lily James answered fan questions in a video shared by IMDb — and their responses are nothing short of epic.

One that stands out in particular was directed at Stan, centered around one element of his edgy look: “Did it take a while to adjust to the nipple piercings?”

“You know it’s a strange sensation when a 45-year-old man is applying things to that area at 4 in the morning,” Stan responded, adding, “So yeah, it took a minute.”

He went on to reveal that the piercings “were not staying on” the day he and James recreated the famous photograph of Anderson biting Stan’s left nipple ring (see below).

For context, the actor’s piercings weren’t real. Per a January 2022 interview with Variety, the nipple rings were prosthetics.

Transforming into Lee also meant that he had to have replicas of the Mötley Crüe drummer’s tattoos “every few days,” according to the outlet.

“I looked at the tattoos as sort of being a costume in itself,” said Stan, who revealed that the process required two men to apply tattoos to him at the same time.

Naturally, that meant that he was in the makeup chair for a “pretty long” time, per James, who knows a thing or two about staying patient when it comes to glam.

James’ transformation also required an extensive amount of time. She told viewers that she would spend a whopping “three to four hours” in the makeup chair and “sometimes longer” during filming.

Makeup department head David Williams told Harper’s Bazaar in a February interview that recreating Anderson’s look required the use of a prosthetic forehead to “widen the distance between James’ brows and hairline. And to make her eyebrows look so perfectly thin and arched, lace eyebrows (yes, you read that right) were applied to the prosthetic forehead.

In the rare case that you haven’t already started watching, the limited series is available to stream now on Hulu. Episodes will be released weekly and the final episode will air on Wednesday, March 9.

