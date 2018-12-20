MTV’s ‘True Life’ Returning With New Franchise

Another series has returned. MTV’s Emmy Award-winning series True Life will return with a new franchise, True Life/Now, kicking off in the new year.

The original documentary series began in March 1998, with each episode following a specific topic. The show has tackled a plethora of topics including drug use, sexuality, money, politics and social issues. While the series was never canceled, a new episode hasn’t aired since June 2017.

Four episodes are set to uncover stories of real people immersed in today’s biggest social phenomena — whether they’re obsessed with a certain celebrity or using an app.

Below are descriptions of the four episodes. Plus, watch a trailer for the first episode above.

“Obsessed With Being a Kardashian” (Wednesday, January 2)

Three subjects detail their love for the Kardashians and unwavering desire to achieve their level of success.

“Obsessed With the Perfect Booty” (Wednesday, January 9)

The popularity and potential danger of butt injections is explored as a high school senior, an army wife and an influencer vie to enhance this coveted feature.

“Obsessed With Looking Like a Snapchat Filter” (Wednesday, January 16)

In a closer look at photo filter addiction, three young women resort to cosmetic procedures to look like their edited selfies.

“Avenging Revenge Porn” (Wednesday, January 23)

As one of the fastest growing crimes, revenge porn, the distribution of an individual’s sexual photos or videos without their consent, is examined as three young women fight for justice.

True Life/Now premieres on MTV Wednesday, January 2, at 10 p.m. ET.

