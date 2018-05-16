Whether you’re watching from bed or having a royal wedding viewing party on Saturday, May 19, Us Weekly rounded up the items that every fan needs before the big day. From ice cream that was inspired by the royal wedding cake to a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle throw pillow, watch the video above to see all of the must-have wedding essentials.

Dessert First

We all scream for royal wedding ice cream! Ample Hill’s royal wedding inspired flavor called “God Save the Cream” features a lemon-ginger ice cream base with house-made pieces of elderflower butter cake and buttercream frosting.

But if ice cream isn’t your thing, you can get life-size Harry and Meghan tutti-fruity flavored Face Licker lollipops from Firebox, which also make for a fun, personalized gift for any soon-to-be bride and groom.

Dress the Part

A fascinator fit for the queen! Even if you’re wearing your PJs while watching the nuptials, you’re going to need a fancy hat. Eugenia Kim, available at stores like Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Ave, makes fascinators adorned in feathers, bows, fishnet fabric and more!

Set the Scene

Every home needs a Meghan and Harry throw pillow. Zazzle’s custom Union Jack Throw pillow features a picture of Meghan and Harry at the Invictus games, surrounded by the British flag. Round out your party decor with a banner that reads “When Harry Met Meghan.”

Game Time

Add some competition to your party with a set of Meghan and Harry playing cards or poker chips, both from Zazzle.

Then, take a break from the games with Harry and Meghan Paper Dolls or color the royal couple in a Love Story Coloring Book, both from jet.com.

