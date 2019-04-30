Ginelle, a 5-year-old female Terrier mix, has come a long way since she arrived at the Best Friends Animal Society in New York from the Animal Care Centers — and now she’s ready to find her furever home.

The sweet, sociable pooch was very, very thin and had a benign mass in her mouth when volunteers first met her, but since the mass has been removed and she has gained weight, Ginelle’s personality has flourished. The four-legged friend’s playful nature and love of people would make her the perfect addition to any size family.

Despite her ruff past, Ginelle doesn’t let it stand in the her way of opening up and trusting people. She loves giving cuddles, meeting new friends, has plenty of energy and adores attention. Not to mention she’s a big fan of belly rubs!

This little girl isn’t picky when it comes to toys, either. Ginelle takes her time deciding between playing with a tennis ball or a stuffed animal — and whichever she chooses, she will also take on her walks.

While out on her daily strolls, Ginelle has a very graceful stride enjoys prancing outside. She loves going on walks and relies on her human companion to help her feel comfortable while surrounded by the loud noises of the Big Apple.

Ginelle checks off all the boxes when it comes to the perfect pup — she’s gentle, loves to nap on the couch with her humans, and though she may be anxious at first, she’ll adjust well to a new atmosphere with a little help from her new owners.

Ginelle is available for adoption at the Best Friends Animal Society in New York City just in time for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day!

The goal of Best Friends advocacy is to help bring about a time in which there are no more homeless pets. “We do this by helping end the killing in America’s animal shelters through building community programs and partnerships all across the nation,” its mission statement reads. “We believe that by working together we can save them all.”

