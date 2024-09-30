NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo has died of brain cancer at the age of 58, the league announced Monday.

“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said about the 7-foot-2 icon in a statement Monday, September 30. “On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.”

Mutombo, a native of the Republic of Congo, was the first-ever NBA global ambassador, and Silver said there was “nobody more qualified.”

“He was a humanitarian at his core,” Silver continued. “He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa. I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people.”

Silver added, “He was always accessible at NBA events over the years — with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation.”

Mutombo played 18 seasons for the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets before retiring after the 2008-09 season.

He was an 8-time NBA All-Star, 4-time NBA Defensive Player of the League and a 2-time NBA rebounding leader. To this day, he ranks second all-time on the NBA’s blocks leaders list with 3,289.

Mutombo was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in September 2015.

“Dikembe’s indomitable spirit continues on in those helped and inspired throughout his extraordinary life,” Silver’s statement concluded. “I am one of the many people whose lives were touched by Dikembe’s big heart and I will miss him dearly. On behalf of the entire NBA family, I send my deepest condolences to Dikembe’s wife, Rose, and their children; his many friends; and the global basketball community which he truly loved and loved him back.”

Mutombo and his wife shared three children, including son Ryan, a 7-foot-2 collegiate basketball player who recently transferred to Georgia Tech after spending three years at Georgetown, his late father’s alma mater.

In October 2022, Mutumbo announced he was undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. “Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care,” the NBA said in a statement. “They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”