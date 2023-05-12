NBCUniversal is speaking out after former employees of The Kelly Clarkson Show alleged that the series has fostered a toxic work environment.

“We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously and to insinuate otherwise is untrue,” a spokesperson for NBCU told Us Weekly on Friday, May 12. “When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate. The Kelly Clarkson Show strives to build a safe, respectful and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity.”

In a Rolling Stone exposé published earlier on Friday, several previous staffers of the Kelly Clarkson’s eponymous talk show claimed they were underpaid and found the production to be “traumatizing to their mental health.”

One such employee — who remained anonymous — recounted crying on the roof of the stage, questioning, “’Oh my gosh, what am I doing? Why am I putting myself through this?’” Another person told the magazine that while Clarkson, 41, was “fantastic” on set, she was unaware of complaints from the show’s workers.

The sources also stated that their concerns were largely ignored by the show’s human resources department and that executive producer Alex Duda allegedly “shields” Clarkson from any behind-the-scenes drama.

“I think Alex Duda’s a monster,” another employee told the outlet, claiming that Duda has also cursed at workers on stage. “I have a friend who’s an executive producer who warned me about taking this job because apparently she has done this on every show she’s worked on.”

Clarkson and Duda have not yet commented on the report.

The workplace claims come three days after NBCU announced the series would be moving from Los Angeles to New York City. The Grammy winner, for her part, is “really excited for this next chapter and looking forward to a fresh start,” a source exclusively told Us on Tuesday, May 9.

“This move won’t have much of an impact on Kelly and Brandon [Blackstock]’s coparenting relationship since they already live in different states and she has primary custody,” the insider added. Us confirmed in June 2020 that the American Idol alum had filed for divorce from Blackstock, 46, after nearly seven years of marriage.

The “Since You’ve Been Gone” singer was awarded primary custody of their daughter River, 8, and son Remington, 7, in November of that year. The music manager was granted monthly visiting rights.

According to the pair’s March 2022 divorce settlement court documents, obtained by Us, Clarkson is required to pay her ex-husband $115,000 in monthly spousal support until 2024, in addition to paying him a one-time sum of $1.3 million.

Earlier this year, the Texas native opened up about how she has navigated her kids’ emotions regarding her and Blackstock’s split. “I think communicating with them and not treating them — not treating them like an adult, because they’re not — but not treating them like a child,” she said on a March episode of the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast. “They’re not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions.”