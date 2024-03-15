Your account
Entertainment

‘NCIS’ Is Planning a Major Crossover for Its 1000th Episode — Who Is Included?

By
Robert Voets/CBS

The NCIS universe celebrates its 1,000th episode next month, and a few franchise favorites will be on hand for the monumental crossover event.

NCIS: Los Angeles alum Daniela Ruah, who played Special Agent Kensi Blye-Deeks, will appear in the upcoming Monday, April 15, episode, Us Weekly can confirm.

NCIS: Hawai’i lead Vanessa Lachey, who has been portraying Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant since 2021, will also be part of the crossover. However, neither actress is set to appear “in person,” according to TVLine, which was first to report the news.

How Many NCIS Shows Are There A Complete Guide to Every Navy Spinoff Over the Years 181

Ruah, 40, starred on NCIS: L.A. for 14 seasons until the series’ end in 2023. She has since worked as the director for a March episode of NCIS. Ruah is also the director for the NCIS: Hawai’i’s April 15 episode titled “The Next Thousand,” which will mark the franchise’s 1,001st episode.

The gig reunited Ruah with her former L.A. costar LL Cool J, who joined the Hawai’i cast as a recurring character in season 2, which aired last year. The actor reprised his role as Special Agent Sam Hanna in two 2023 episodes and four episodes so far in season 3, which premiered in February.

Vanessa Lachey. Karen Neal/CBS

When it comes to the 1,000th franchise episode, longtime NCIS director Leon Vance’s (Rocky Carroll) son Jared will be another fresh face to tune in and see. Jared was previously played by Khamani Griffin in season 6 and Akinsola Aribo in seasons 9 through 11.

Spence Moore II is set to portray the young man this time around.

Best Police Dramas and Cop Shows of All Time

“There’ll be a personal storyline, and this one will circle around Director Vance,” coshowrunner Steven D. Binder told TVLine earlier this year of the big crossover.

Fellow NCIS showrunner David North added: “One of our own beloved characters is going to end up in grave danger, and you’re go to see all of the different franchises brought into this in a little bit of a different way.”

NCIS Is Planning a Major Crossover for Its 1000th Episode Who Is Included
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

He teased, “We’re going to play plenty of homage to the past,” while Binder revealed there will be “some Easter eggs for longtime fans of the show.”

NCIS’ historical episode could be the first of many as CBS has recently announced two more series joining the franchise.

Everything to Know About CBS Prequel Series ‘NCIS: Origins’ Focused on Young Gibbs

NCIS: Origins will be a prequel series focused on a Young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (originally played by Mark Harmon on NCIS). It will premiere during the 2024-2025 broadcast season.

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, who played Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David on NCIS, will reunite for a separate spinoff, Paramount+ confirmed last month. The show will follow the couple as they raise their daughter, Tali.

NCIS airs on CBS Mondays at 9 p.m. ET and NCIS: Hawai’i follows at 10 p.m. ET.

