Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are bringing back their iconic characters in a new spinoff aptly titled, NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

The series was announced by Paramount+ in February 2024, with confirmation that they would be bringing back Weatherly and de Pablo. Weatherly starred on the military drama as Tony DiNozzo from seasons 1 to 13, while de Pablo joined the cast as Ziva David in season 3 and departed in season 11.

On NCIS, Ziva was presumed to be dead following de Pablo’s season 11 exit. Two seasons later, Tony decided to resign from the agency to focus on raising the pair’s daughter, Tali. However, in season 16, it was revealed that Ziva was alive and de Pablo reprised her role. After coming back from the dead, both de Pablo and Weatherly have returned to NCIS for brief appearances.

“We’ve been talking about this story for many years, and now with [executive producer] John McNamara at the helm, we are ready,” the duo said in a February statement about their new adventure. “The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter.”

Weatherly and de Pablo added that with their new show they wanted to “acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world” who supported their characters since the start and long after their respective exits.

“To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!” they said.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the upcoming NCIS spinoff:

What is ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ About?

While Tony and Ziva are raising their daughter, Tony’s security company is attacked. The couple must figure out who is targeting their family while they are on the run in Europe.

“I expect intrigue, romance, the background of Europe, impossible situations that will make our life very complicated but somehow a little something about love,” de Pablo revealed in a May 2024 Instagram video.

Who Is in the ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ Cast?

Currently Weatherly and de Pablo are the only names attached to the project. In addition to starring in the series, the twosome will also executive produce the series.

When Does ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ Start Filming?

Weatherly revealed in May 2024, that they were expecting to start production in the summer. The show will be filmed in Budapest.

“I’ll see you in Europe, chérie,” de Pablo teased to Weatherly in an Instagram clip.

How Many Episodes of ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ Will There Be?

Paramount ordered 10 episodes for the upcoming series.