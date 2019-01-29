Not so fast. Netflix is urging viewers of its new documentary Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes to stop referring to the late serial killer as attractive.

“I’ve seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy’s alleged hotness and would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally THOUSANDS of hot men on the service — almost all of whom are not convicted serial [murderers],” a post on the official Twitter for the streaming service read on Tuesday, January 28.

The warning comes just four days after Netflix released the series based on the life and crimes of the sociopath who, after decades of denial, confessed to murdering 30 women across seven states.

The series features old footage — including audio recordings with Bundy from death row — as well as recent interviews and more regarding the real-life crimes. Bundy was executed in the electric chair at Florida State Prison in 1989.

Viewers had a multitude of reactions to Netflix’s Twitter plea, bringing up handsome — yet dangerous — characters such as Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg on YOU and Michael C. Hall’s Dexter Morgan on Dexter.

“This clear disconnect of reality and fantasy, staggers me. Ya’ll NEED help,” one commenter wrote. Another added: “Your last few PSA’s have me worried that they even have to be mentioned in the first place.”

Bundy is also being played by Hollywood hunk Zac Efron in a new film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. The movie premiered on Saturday, January 26, at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, where the High School Musical alum opened up about getting into character for such a dark role.

“I didn’t watch a lot of tapes of him because I didn’t want to get too close to an impersonation,” Efron, 31, told the audience at the premiere of the flick. “I was pleased we had similar mannerisms.”

