Is Max Joseph replaceable? The Catfish cohost exited the show earlier this month after seven seasons and now Nev Schulman is trying out new partners!

“It’s a big year for me! I’ve got one person close to me leaving, and one new person coming in to my life – it’s like, one in, one out,” Schulman, who is expecting his second child with wife Laura Perlongo, told Us Weekly on Monday, August 20, at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. “I’m excited for the show to find some new energy, to bring a lot of new people in [and] to hopefully find someone great to kind of come on full-time. Right now, we’re very much just searching, trying people out.”

Joseph, 36, announced that he was leaving the show to take the next step in his career. “For a while now, I have been straddling two careers as TV host and filmmaker and, while this level of busy-ness is a dream come true, my life can no longer sustain it,” he said in a statement on August 8.

Schulman, 32, isn’t counting anyone out when it comes to potential cohosts – from old catfish to celebrities who are fans of the show. One reality star who has made her love for the show public is Vanderpump Rules’ Kristen Doute.

“I’m even afraid to say her name, honestly. I almost feel like I need to take a restraining order out,” the writer joked about how much Doute loves the show. “Kristen really wants to be on the show. I think she’s almost … she’s trying too hard!”

However, she’s not the only celeb who loves the show.

“Chrissy Teigen was interested. Of course her schedule is impossible, and a lot of cool people who love the show who would love to come on, but it’s hard, because we never know when our episodes are gonna happen,” he explained. “It could be tomorrow, it could be a week, and if you’re busy, it’s hard to say yes to that. But hopefully, if anyone watching or hearing this wants to come on the show, tweet at me. Let me know!”

Catfish airs on MTV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

