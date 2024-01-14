Neve Campbell isn’t ruling out a return to the Scream universe.

While Campbell, 50, exited the franchise in June 2022 over a salary dispute, she told Variety on Saturday, January 13, that she would be open to coming back “under the right circumstances.”

Campbell, who played Sidney Prescott in the first five Scream movies, announced she wasn’t reprising her role ahead of the sixth film, which debuted in March 2023.

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film,” she told Us Weekly in a statement in June 2022. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

Campbell added that it was a “very difficult decision to move on” from the films and gave thanks to her fans, who she said have been “so incredibly supportive” of her.

“I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years,” she concluded.

On Saturday, Campbell told the outlet that she hoped the franchise would continue, saying, “I honestly don’t have no idea what their plans are. I know a lot has gone on around it and I’m sure they’re spinning a little bit at the moment.”

She continued, “These movies mean a lot to us and they mean a lot to the fans. I go to these conventions sometimes and I meet the fans and they’re frantic about these films. They love them. These films mean a lot to them and these characters mean a lot to them. So even for their sake, I would love to see it continue.”

Ahead of the seventh installment of the film series, director Christopher Landon announced his decision to leave the franchise.

“I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago,” Landon, 48, shared via X (formerly Twitter) in December 2023. “This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone.”

He continued, “But it’s time to move on. I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes [Craven’s] legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin [Williamson] created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow.”

One month before Landon’s announcement, Scream also lost two of its stars, with Jenna Ortega departing due to scheduling conflicts with Netflix’s Wednesday and Melissa Barrera reportedly being fired over social media posts relating to the Israel-Palestine conflict. (The production company behind the more recent Scream films, Spyglass Media Group, subsequently denied that Barrera’s pro-Palestine comments led to the decision to let her go.)