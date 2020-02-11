Will the will-they, won’t-they couple end up together? It’s definitely an option — if it were up to the New Amsterdam cast. It hasn’t been long since Max’s (Ryan Eggold) wife passed away, but he’s slowly growing closer to Helen (Freema Agyeman). For now, it’s strictly a friendship.

“It’s very early, and I think that when people are bereaved, they are in a state of flux and they are definitely looking to fill that void in their life, and it can take so many different forms,” Agyeman, 40, recently told Us Weekly exclusively. “I think he did it with his career for a long time, but he’s probably in a place where he’s looking for some human contact, beyond the baby.”

However Max and Sharpe’s relationship is “very difficult to pinpoint,” the Doctor Who alum noted — especially since they work together and have very different methods of getting their jobs done.

“I never know which way it’s going to go, ever, and when it seems to be going in one direction, you get a new script and they’re barely speaking to each other because they’re so sidetracked with what’s going on at the hospital,” the former Carrie Diaries star said. “You’ve got to keep ebbing and flowing with relationships. I think with theirs it’s no different, really.”

Jocko Sims, who portrays Floyd Reynolds, is hoping that Max and Sharpe do get together.

“I would love to see it happen,” Sims, 38, told Us. “I think just being in the television production world, they just gotta tease it out. You know come close to maybe a kiss at the end of the season. … Tease it out for a while and then they get married in season 5, and they get a divorce in season 6. … Then they get back together.”

New Amsterdam airs on NBC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.