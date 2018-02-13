Olympics

Chicago News Station Confuses Olympics Host City PyeongChang for P.F. Chang’s 

The 2018 Winter Olympics live from P.F. Chang’s? Chicago’s ABC affiliate posted a graphic that read “P.F. Chang 2018” instead of “PyeongChang 2018” during a live broadcast about the Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, and now the network is apologizing for the mistake. 

A spokesperson for Chicago’s ABC 7, Jayme Nicholas, apologized for the graphic mix-up and told the Chicago Tribune that the graphic that aired on Saturday, February 10, “was created for a different ‘satirical piece’ put together on Friday by sports anchor Mark Giangreco in which viewers were encouraged to invent their own Olympic sports, but it was mistakenly also used for the serious news story read on Saturday by weekend anchor Mark Rivera.”

Social media users took to Twitter to make light of the mix-up:  

“Please tell me this didn’t really happen,” one user tweeted with a screenshot of the broadcast. 

“if the Olympics were held at P.F. Chang’s, I would be an Olympian,” another user joked.

“Producer: You’re sure the Olympics are being held at a P.F. Chang’s? Graphic intern: Pretty sure. Producer: Done,” one user tweeted.

P.F. Chang’s also responded to the viral moment via Twitter. “Contrary to this broadcast, we’re not hosting the games,” the restaurant chain wrote on Sunday, Febuary 11. 

Fans can watch the 2018 Winter Olympics — live from PyeongChang, South Korea — on NBC. 

Scroll through the see more reactions to the P.F. Chang’s and PyeongChang error: 

