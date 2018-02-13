The 2018 Winter Olympics live from P.F. Chang’s? Chicago’s ABC affiliate posted a graphic that read “P.F. Chang 2018” instead of “PyeongChang 2018” during a live broadcast about the Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, and now the network is apologizing for the mistake.

A spokesperson for Chicago’s ABC 7, Jayme Nicholas, apologized for the graphic mix-up and told the Chicago Tribune that the graphic that aired on Saturday, February 10, “was created for a different ‘satirical piece’ put together on Friday by sports anchor Mark Giangreco in which viewers were encouraged to invent their own Olympic sports, but it was mistakenly also used for the serious news story read on Saturday by weekend anchor Mark Rivera.”

Social media users took to Twitter to make light of the mix-up:

“Please tell me this didn’t really happen,” one user tweeted with a screenshot of the broadcast.

Please tell me this didn’t really happen pic.twitter.com/f7TzMIl79X — Chuck Sapienza (@chucksapienza) February 13, 2018

“if the Olympics were held at P.F. Chang’s, I would be an Olympian,” another user joked.

if the Olympics were held at P.F. Chang’s, I would be an Olympian pic.twitter.com/cbwhyg1UjU — Tori Downar (@ToriDownar) February 13, 2018

“Producer: You’re sure the Olympics are being held at a P.F. Chang’s? Graphic intern: Pretty sure. Producer: Done,” one user tweeted.

Producer: You're sure the Olympics are being held at a P.F. Chang's? Graphic intern: Pretty sure Producer: Done https://t.co/ZBuCoj9Bds — Jared Sweat (@SweatPro) February 13, 2018

P.F. Chang’s also responded to the viral moment via Twitter. “Contrary to this broadcast, we’re not hosting the games,” the restaurant chain wrote on Sunday, Febuary 11.

Contrary to this broadcast, we’re not hosting the games. 🙂 https://t.co/3HW694pE4J — P.F. Chang's (@PFChangs) February 11, 2018

Fans can watch the 2018 Winter Olympics — live from PyeongChang, South Korea — on NBC.

Scroll through the see more reactions to the P.F. Chang’s and PyeongChang error:

yo i heard the olympics are being held at P.F. chang’s, who trynna go?? — ally soup (@superiorally) February 13, 2018

the kind of olympics that p.f. chang's would host is the only kind of olympics i'd ever qualify for https://t.co/EVDZJoSPbL — Alyssa Oursler (@alyssaoursler) February 12, 2018

P.F. Chang’s.. Bringing the world together in 2018 pic.twitter.com/z0ksAuL7oO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 11, 2018

If the Olympics were held at P.F Chang’s I’d be a gold medalist. — Lisa Marie (@xLiserx) February 9, 2018

Congratulations to @PFChangs on being the first restaurant chain to host the winter olympics #Olympics #OlympicGames #USA — Hawaiian Wolf (@Hawaii2024) February 13, 2018

Wish I could have traveled all the way to PF Changs to see the winter Olympics live 😂 pic.twitter.com/g8KnwUaNHm — Zach Osip (@ZachOsip) February 11, 2018

