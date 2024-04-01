NFL star Cameron Sutton has finally surrendered himself to police.

Sutton, 29, was taken into custody by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, March 31, after being on the run from law enforcement for weeks.

The former Detroit Lions cornerback was wanted on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation for an incident occurring on March 7.

“After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County. My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man’s gruesome actions.”

The sheriff’s office said Sutton’s attorney had contacted their office on March 25, indicating his client was traveling to Tampa to turn himself in.

In a video released by the sheriff’s office, Sutton can be seen entering the facility in handcuffs, wearing a white shirt and gold shorts, waiting to be processed.

Sutton, who was released by the Lions the day after charges were filed, was at the team’s workout facility when a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Lions team president Rod Wood told Fox 2 Detroit on Tuesday, March 26, that a member of the team spoke to Sutton and “suggested he get counsel and do the right thing to turn himself in.”

Wood explained that Sutton “just kinda showed up unexpectedly to work out.”

“We were able to talk to him in person — not me, but other members of the staff — and he left the building,” Wood continued. “We released him the next day, and no one has spoken to him since.”

Wood further articulated, “We didn’t release him because of anything related to the cap or money that we may owe him. It was the right thing to do for the organization.”

Sutton is facing a charge of domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison. According to ESPN, the woman accusing Sutton had evidence of wounds on her body.

A third round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, Sutton played the first six years of his career with the Steelers before being signed by the Lions in March 2023.

Sutton signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Lions and started all 17 regular season games and three postseason games for the team before being released.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.