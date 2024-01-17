Die-hard Detroit Lions fan Eminem is begging to be signed for the team’s upcoming playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While wearing a sweatshirt decorated with the image of Detroit Lions Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, the rapper, 51, posted a tongue-in-cheek video via Instagram on Tuesday, January 16, letting head coach Dan Campbell know he’s ready to play any position.

“Yo, Dan, I’m reporting. I’m going to report. Third quarter. I’m reporting, offensive line, eligible receiver. I’ll be the quarterback, the entire line, offensive line. And the receiver,” Eminem said. “I will throw it to myself and score a touchdown. In the third quarter. Just give me a uniform. Or at least just a helmet.”

He continued, “I’m gonna be there that night. I will suit up and I will score us the winning touchdown in the third quarter.”

Like other Detroit fans, the “Lose Yourself” rapper is desperate for the team to finally make it to their first Super Bowl. The Lions previously won NFL Championship Games in 1935 and 1957 before the Super Bowl era began in 1966 but have yet to appear in a single Super Bowl game.

Earlier this month, Eminem declared via Instagram, “My New Year’s resolution was for the Lions to win the Super Bowl.”

This season, the team won the NFC North division with a 12-5 record and qualified for the playoffs for the first time in nine years. The Lions faced off against the Los Angeles Rams in the opening round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday, January 14, with Eminem and Big Sean in attendance.

The game was a personal one for Lions fans, as Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford played for Detroit for 12 seasons before being traded to the L.A. team in 2021. One year later, he guided the Rams to a 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Eminem performed during the halftime show along with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent.

Eminem emphasized in another Instagram video that he rooted for Stafford, 35, for his entire career with Detroit, asking the Rams QB to let Detroit win.

“You owe me this favor bro. I was there for you. When you won it, I was right there. I rapped for you Stafford. Bro, I rapped for you,” he said. “Can you just let us have this one, just this one?”

The Lions made Eminem proud, winning 23-22 for their first playoff victory since 1992.

Throughout his years of attending Lions games, Eminem has also been featured in the broadcast booth — and he’s asked to join the team on the field before.

In 2022, Slim Shady appeared in an episode of HBO’s NFL series Hard Knocks and made his plea to become a player.

“I’m here for whatever position. I’m here,” Eminem said from the sideline of a Lions practice. “Any of ‘em. All of ’em.”