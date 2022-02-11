Palms are sweaty, but on the surface he looks calm and ready! Eminem confessed that he’s apprehensive about taking the stage to perform at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

“I’m gonna tell you, it’s f–king nerve-wracking,” the “Love the Way You Lie” rapper, 49, told SiriusXM’s Sway Calloway on Thursday, February 10. “To me, there’s nothing more final than live TV. You know what I’m saying? So if you f–k up, your f–k up is there forever.”

Eminem is set to perform at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, during the game on Sunday, February 13, alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. The “Slim Shady” musician teased the team-up, explaining that he was “blown away” by the plans that Dr. Dre, 56, has for the performance.

“When the whole thing started going down, and we were like, OK, this might actually be serious, I was trying to envision what Dre might do,” he said. “I was thinking like, yeah, it’s dope that all of us are going to rap together and that kind of thing, but I didn’t expect the production to be like this.”

Three days before the Super Bowl, Eminem’s fellow performer Snoop Dogg (real name Calvin Broadus), 50, was accused of sexual assault and sexual battery by an alleged former employee. The unnamed woman filed the complaint on Wednesday, February 9. She is seeking damages to “redress the injuries” that she allegedly suffered.

The plaintiff — who is a model and dancer — allegedly worked for the “Gin & Juice” rapper for several years. Court documents obtained by Us Weekly state that “defendant SNOOP held supervisory authority over Plaintiff, controlling various tangible aspects of Plaintiff’s employment, including the ability to hire and fire Plaintiff.” The documents also note that a “private mediation” was held on Tuesday, February 8, and finished the following morning. However, the discussion was “unsuccessful,” with the “Drop it Like It’s Hot” musician allegedly calling his accuser a “gold digger” in an Instagram post “immediately after the mediation ended.”

Snoop Dogg has since denied the claims made against him. “The allegations of sexual assault against Calvin Broadus (a.k.a. Snoop Dogg) are simply meritless,” a representative for the rapper told Us on Thursday. “They appear to be part of a self-enrichment shakedown scheme to extort Snoop Dogg right before he performs during this Sunday’s Super Bowl half-time show.”

The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13. The game will kick off on NBC at 6:30 p.m. ET.

If you or someone you know have been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

