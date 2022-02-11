Update on Thursday, February 10, at 7:21 p.m. ET:

Snoop Dogg denied the allegations against him in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, February 10. “The allegations of sexual assault against Calvin Broadus (a.k.a. Snoop Dogg) are simply meritless,” a representative for the rapper said. “They appear to be part of a self-enrichment shakedown scheme to extort Snoop Dogg right before he performs during this Sunday’s Super Bowl half-time show.”

The spokesperson continued: “This scheme was first launched through a filing with similar baseless accusations made by the same plaintiff, using her full name, in December 2021 with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. Most probably, given concern about her own history of questionable conduct, she then shifted to an anonymous ‘Jane Doe’ plaintiff and filed this complaint late Wednesday, only three days before the Super Bowl, knowing full well the filing can be a public document. In this complaint, the plaintiff manufactures an occurrence of more than eight years ago, in 2013, for her false allegations. To be clear, Mr. Broadus has never had any sexual encounter whatsoever with ‘Jane Doe.’ What is clear is that this shakedown scheme is disgraceful. This attempt to use the courts to advance this scheme is shameful too, and does a disservice to real victims who deserve to be believed.”

Original story below:

Snoop Dogg has been accused of sexual assault and sexual battery by an alleged former employee, Us Weekly can confirm.

An unnamed woman filed the Wednesday, February 9, complaint against the “Gin & Juice” performer, 50, in California. According to court documents obtained by Us, the alleged victim claims that she was sexually assaulted and battered by the rapper (real name Calvin Broadus). She is seeking damages to “redress the injuries” that she supposedly suffered.

The plaintiff allegedly worked for the Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party alum, per the court docs, which state, “Defendant SNOOP held supervisory authority over Plaintiff, controlling various tangible aspects of Plaintiff’s employment, including the ability to hire and fire Plaintiff.”

The Jane Doe, who is a model and dancer, previously performed with the musician and his codefendants — including Donald Campbell, Gerber & Co, The Broadus Collection, Casa Verde Capital and Merry Jane Events — for “several years,” even accompanying them on tour.

According to the docs, a “private mediation” took place on Tuesday, February 8, and finished the following morning. However, the discussion was “unsuccessful,” with the Joker’s Wild host allegedly calling his accuser a “gold digger” in an Instagram post “immediately after the mediation ended.” The suit drew a connection to a previous dispute between the Grammy nominee and makeup artist Kylie Bell, claiming that the social media message was “threatening” future legal action.

Bell previously sued the California native for sexual assault in December 2005, alleging that he and his associates raped her after a 2003 taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The musician, for his part, filed a preemptive suit against her for extortion, denying the claims. Both lawsuits were eventually dropped after Bell noted in a statement that the matter had been “amicably” resolved.

In the paperwork filed on Wednesday, the anonymous accuser’s attorney expressed his concerns that the Coach Snoop star will countersue “for extortion just as he did to Kylie Bell in an effort to intimidate her.”

The “Drop It Like Its Hot” performer — who is set to perform at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on Sunday, February 13 — has yet to publicly address the allegations. However, the plaintiff’s lawyer, Matt Finkleberg, noted his client’s desire for a jury trial.

“Snoop Dogg has a long history of criminal activity. Reportedly, he is an admitted former ‘Pimp.’ Throughout his life, he reportedly publicly threatened and intimidated women including Gayle King, Iggy Azalea, and other women who accused him of rape, and most recently our client,” Finkleberg noted in a statement to In Touch on Wednesday. “We believe, trust and stand with our client and we are confident a jury will too. We take great pride in representing our courageous and brave client who refuses to be silenced and intimidated any longer.”

If you or someone you know have been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

