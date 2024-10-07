New England Patriots star Jabrill Peppers was arrested last weekend and now faces charges including strangulation and drug possession.

Peppers, 29, was taken into custody on Saturday, October 5, and charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B substance believed to be cocaine, according to ESPN.

Police responded to an altercation at a residential address in Braintree, Massachusetts on Saturday morning where the alleged victim was treated at the scene.

Peppers did not play in the Patriots’ Sunday, October 6, loss to the Miami Dolphins after being limited in practice all week with a shoulder injury. He was officially ruled out of the game on Saturday before the alleged incident.

After a Monday, October 7, court appearance, Peppers’ attorney claimed to have “evidence that completely contradicts the alleged victim’s story.”

The attorney told reporters that video evidence exists to support Peppers and he expects his client to be “fully exonerated.”

During the court appearance, not guilty pleas were entered on all counts and Peppers was ordered to not have any contact with the alleged victim.

Peppers posted a $2,500 bail and his next court appearance is scheduled for November 22.

In a statement released on Monday, the Patriots said, “We are aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating. We will have no further comment at this time.”

During a radio appearance on Boston’s WEEI on Monday morning, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo explained how he became aware of the situation.

“He called me that morning. I knew what was going on,” Mayo, 38, said, per ESPN. “We’ve informed the NFL what was going on and we’re still gathering information. … I don’t think anyone knows the facts or anything like that. It’s a process.”

Peppers was drafted with the 25th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He was traded to the New York Giants in 2019 before signing with the Patriots in 2022.

In July, Peppers signed a three-year, $30 million contract extension with the franchise. Prior to sitting out of Sunday’s loss, Peppers had appeared in all four of the Patriots games this season.

Before turning pro, Peppers had a decorated collegiate career at the University of Michigan.