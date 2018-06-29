Songs for the season! Nick Cannon is turning up the heat and sharing his favorite summertime tunes exclusively with Us Weekly.

The 37-year-old singer is all about tracks that are “fun to listen to and all up-beat and energetic,” he told Us at his restaurant, the Wild ’n Out Sports Bar and Arcade, in Miami earlier in June. “These are all the songs you need to turn up at a barbecue.”

Cannon has been keeping busy as the weather warms up. He just dropped a mixtape, Calling All the Models: The Prequel and is gearing up to release Model Music, “which is more of a compilation of all the artists I’ve been working with an putting together a strong project,” he shared with Us. “So you’re going to hear a bunch of fun music form a lot of people that are already established in the game doing their thing, or the up-and-coming, newer acts that I really thrive off of discovering and putting out there.”

The rapper, who is looking forward to expanding his restaurant brand “as much as possible,” is turning up to new music this summer.

Scroll down to see which beats he’s blasting!

“Only You” by Nick Cannon, Fat Joe & DJ Luke Nasty

“That joint is crazy!”

“Nice For What” by Drake

“Love that old-school, summertime feel.”

“Tricking” by Black Squad

“It’s hot. It’s a twerkin’ record that’s goin’ crazy.”

“I Like It” by Cardi B

“Before I Let Go” by Frankie Beverly

“Hold On” by Nick Cannon

