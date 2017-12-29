Nick Jonas isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Fresh off a Golden Globe nomination for the Ferdinand song “Home,” the 25-year-old is opening up about what he has in store for 2018.

“I’ve got new music done, actually. It’s been done for a little while, but it’s been so crazy busy this last part of the year that I’ve had to sort of push it till next year, but very excited to release this music,” the singer-songwriter tells Us Weekly exclusively.

According to Jonas, fans will be thrilled with his follow-up to 2016’s Last Year Was Complicated. “I think it’s some of the best I’ve ever done, and I think it’s going to be a great way to kickoff this next year by releasing music,” he tells Us of his upcoming tunes.

The “Jealous” crooner’s music has always somewhat been inspired by his personal experiences, but this time around, the vibe will be a bit different. “I think a real sense of optimism and hope [inspired the new album],” he explains. “The last body of work was very much a breakup album — which needed to be done, and I needed to write it and go on that journey — but I’m excited to bring something to the fans that feels like a look inside where my headspace is now and the hope that I feel and the joy overall.”

Though Jonas didn’t drop a new disc this year, he still had a lot on his plate. He released two singles (“Remember I Told You” and “Find You”), plus collaborations with Nicki Minaj (“Bom Bidi Bom” for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack) and his idol Shania Twain (“Say All You Want for Christmas”). He also starred in the third and final season of the Audience Network drama Kingdom, in addition to appearing opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Here’s to 2018!

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!