



Well, that’s awkward! Nick Lachey gave his all while on Dancing With the Stars in 2017, but the former boybander didn’t exactly enjoy the experience.

“That was one of those things — I’m glad I did it. I’m glad I checked it off the list, and I can look back and say, ‘I have no regrets,’ [but] it was not one of the fonder moments in my life,” Lachey, 45, told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 18, while discussing his partnership with Subway.

As for why the “What’s Left of Me” crooner feels that way, he explained that he doesn’t “like dancing” noting that is “probably a reason” he “shouldn’t have done it to begin with.”

“I didn’t want that to be the reason I was afraid of doing something. But yeah, it just wasn’t enjoyable to me, honestly,” Lachey continued. “And people love it. It’s kind of what I feel like is a love or hate thing. If you enjoy dancing, it’s a great time. But for me it was just like, man, I never felt more uncomfortable in my life than being out there being judged at doing something that I don’t even doing. So it was a hard process.”

Lachey, who was partnered with pro Peta Murgatroyd, expressed to Us that he eventually got down on himself for not seeing his hard work translate on the dance floor.

“I was putting in the effort … so it’s frustrating when you put a huge amount of effort into something and you’re not seeing the results,” he shared. “You’re not seeing it translate into positive scores. Finally, I just told Peta, I was like, ‘There’s nothing else I can [do] … I’m leaving it all out there. And if it’s not enough, then so be it.’ And I was perfectly comfortable with leaving the show, because I knew I had no chance to go any further.”

Lachey and Murgatroyd, 33, were eliminated during week six of the show, while the singer’s wife, Vanessa Lachey, remained in the competition with partner Maks Chmerkovskiy. Vanessa, 38, and Chmerkovskiy, 38, were ultimately sent home the following week.

Something Lachey is passionate about? His partnership with Subway, which includes the restaurants’ Ugly Veggies Rescue program, a campaign which will benefit Feeding America.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize, but one in nine Americans don’t have access to fresh produce or fresh vegetables as part of their daily routine. So I’m partnering with Subway, Feeding America, trying to raise awareness first and foremost to the fact that that’s an issue,” he told Us. “We’re doing an initiative to raise funds to help try and solve that problem … So much produce gets thrown out every year because it doesn’t appear pretty, but it’s still perfectly good and good to use. And it’s a shame because so many people, as I said, they don’t have the access to the kind of vegetable and produce that they should. So people can go to UglyVegetableRescue.com, adopt an ugly vegetable, and for every dollar they pledge it goes directly to feeding Americans and we will match that donation to try and raise funds and awareness for trying to get more fresh produce to people who need it.”

