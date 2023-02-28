From one Bachelor to another. Nick Viall called out Zach Shallcross for how he’s treated several of his contestants on this season of The Bachelor.

“That’s 2 weeks in [a] row now Zach was a total d—k to one of the [women,],” the “Viall Files” podcast host, 42, wrote via Twitter on Monday, February 27. “It’s literally all about the one on one. Zach knows that. He made Jess [Girod] feel like she messed up for expressing a valid concern. #thebachelor”

During the latest episode, Zach, 26, sent Jess, 23, home during the evening portion of a group date after she expressed concerns about not receiving a one-on-one date yet. Things got tense between the twosome as Zach didn’t understand why she was emphasizing getting a solo date with him. ​

Nick, who has appeared on four seasons of the ABC franchise, continued to roast Zach as he watched the show.

“Zach is acting like the guy who gets mad at his girlfriend for not letting him know she wanted validation on her birthday #thebachelor,” he joked.

Following her exit, Jess exclusively told Us Weekly that she “definitely” felt “blindsided” when he sent her home outside of a rose ceremony.

“Throughout our journey, he always reassured me and validated me,” she told Us of her relationship with Zach at the recent Women Tell All taping in Los Angeles. “He always told me everything’s gonna be OK and to just kind of hold out, hold on. So as time went on and I wasn’t getting that special quality time with him, I was definitely in my head of like, ‘What am I missing here? There’s nothing being communicated, that’s wrong.’ So in a way, I saw it coming because it just wasn’t adding it up, but yeah, I definitely was blindsided still.”

Despite things not working out between Jess and Zach, the e-commerce coordinator chalked it up to the pair having a misunderstanding and there were no hard feelings.

“I think he’s an amazing guy. I think he was doing the best he could in the moment. I was doing the best that I could in the moment,” she explained to Us. “We both just weren’t understanding each other, and it doesn’t mean that I was in the right and he was in the wrong. Like, there was no right or wrong. He was speaking his truth. I was speaking mine the best that we could, so I was not ever upset with him. It was more of just, like, I wish we could have understood each other.”

Zach also said goodbye to Aly Jacobs at the end of the night.

“I definitely did not see it coming. I felt like with a lot of the ladies, he did have moments where he gave them that, I don’t know, chat that he wasn’t there or he was trying to let them know that something felt off and we just never had that conversation,” Aly, 26, explained to Us. “I always felt confirmed and validated with him. And so it was a little bit of a shocker, but I don’t know.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.