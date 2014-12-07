Doing Queen Bey (and Maya Rudolph) proud! Nicki Minaj was the musical guest on the Dec. 6 episode of Saturday Night Live, and in addition to performing, the chart-topping female rapper also stepped in to play Beyonce in a holiday sketch called "Jingle Ballerz."

PHOTOS: Nicki Minaj's most outrageous Instagrams

The skit focused on an MTV holiday special in which famous rappers and singers performed scenes from the nativity. Rihanna (played by SNL cast member Sasheer Zamata) was the narrator, while Eminem (Taran Killam), Riff Raff (host James Franco), and Rick Ross (Kenan Thompson) were the three wise men.

But the majority of the cheers and laughter happened when Justin Bieber (Kate McKinnon) and Beyonce (Minaj) stepped in as Joseph and Mary.

PHOTOS: Beyonce's most bootylicious moments

"Yo, I'm sorry I had to give birth out here where all the animals live. I couldn't afford a hotel room because I'm like a poor carpenter or something, I don't know," McKinnon doing her beloved impression of Bieber said.

Minaj then stepped in wearing a lengthy wig, fur coat, and flashing major cleavage, saying, "No, no, no. This moment is not about me. Let everybody have their moment" — first referencing Destiny's Child's premiere single "No, No, No" and then Beyonce's response to Kanye West's interruption of Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

PHOTOS: Bey and Jay's sexy romance

"This moment is about my baby boy. Behold," she continued, singing, "He woke up like this! Flawless."

The audience screamed as Minaj, who recorded the "Flawless Remix" with Jay Z's wife earlier this year, whipped her hand back and forth doing Bey's "Flawless" dance.

PHOTOS: Best celebrity music video couples

"One day he'll turn water into wine and we'll all be," she said before belting, "Drunk in loveeee!"

Watch the clip to see what happens when cast member Jay Pharaoh comes on and raps like Kanye West as Yeezus!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!