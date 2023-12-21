Eight years after her Twitter feud with Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj said she would love to record with the 12-time Grammy winner.

Minaj, 41, recently paid tribute to Swift, 34, who was just named Spotify’s top-streamed artist of 2023 with over 26 billion streams worldwide.

“The SAG[ITTARIUS] QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!!!! PERIOD!!!!!” Minaj wrote Wednesday, December 20, via X (formerly Twitter). “She takes months & years off then comes back with great music & fans who’ll never leave her!!!! The END!!!!!!!”

When a fan asked whether she would ever record with Swift, Minaj responded, “In a heartbeat.”

Minaj’s love for Swift comes after they engaged in a feud in 2015 over the MTV Video Music Awards nominations that year.

The rapper was frustrated about her double-platinum hit “Anaconda” only receiving two nominations despite Billboard also naming it the 13th greatest video of the decade. The clip won Best Hip-Hop Video, but Minaj felt she deserved broader recognition.

“If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year,” Minaj tweeted at the time. “When the ‘other’ girls drop a video that breaks records and impacts culture they get that nomination.”

Swift’s “Bad Blood” featuring Kendrick Lamar received nine nominations that year, winning Video of the Year and Best Collaboration. At the time, she believed Minaj’s comments were directed toward her.

“I’ve done nothing but love & support you,” she tweeted at Minaj. “It’s unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.”

Minaj responded, “Huh? U must not be reading my tweets. Didn’t say a word about u. I love u just as much. But u should speak on this.“

Swift then apologized, writing: “I thought I was being called out. I missed the point, I misunderstood, then misspoke. I’m sorry, Nicki.”

Minaj accepted the mea culpa, replying: “I’ve always loved her. Everyone makes mistakes. She gained so much more respect from me. Let’s move on.”

The two stars later displayed their unity as they performed together at the awards show. They began with Minaj’s “The Night Is Still Young” before breaking into “Bad Blood” together.

Minaj and Swift also reunited at the 2022 VMAs, where Swift won Video of the Year for ​​All Too Well: The Short Film.

Minaj posted a photo of the duo together at the show and commented, “The big winner of the night is the beautiful Taylor Swift. Barbz, I know you love her. We all love her.”

Now Minaj is celebrating her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. She also broke the record for the most vinyl sales for any female rap album in history.

Minaj added that Swift’s tremendous accomplishments continue to motivate her.

“The point is that we have something to aspire to as we watch the SAG QUEEN Taylor & the swifties,” she commented. “Taylor & her fans have put in the work. Now it’s our turn.”