Nicki Minaj has been forced to reschedule a concert on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour after feeling ill.

“Due to doctor’s orders, Nicki Minaj must reschedule her NOLA show tonight,” New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center announced via Instagram on Monday, March 18. “As Nicki is still sick, our team does not want to run the risk of getting others sick, and Nicki would not be able to give NOLA the show they deserve.”

The statement continued, “We are working diligently to find a new date, so please hold onto your tickets, and we will inform you all soon.”

In the days leading up to her performance, Minaj, 41, dropped hints that she wasn’t feeling her best. Over the weekend, the performer said she was experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

“Barbz pls send me healing energy,” she wrote via X on March 16. “Woke up feeling like I had Covid. Thank God I don’t. You guys are just everything. I appreciate you. I love you so much.”

Minaj continued, “Going on Station Head in a few mins. Barbz pls tell everyone. …and my voice is probably going to sound a lil diff.”

But while headlining the Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles on March 15, Minaj received positive receptions from thousands of concertgoers.

“🙏🏽 and the love & appreciation they showed to the barbz,” she wrote on X after the show. “Thank you, @RollingLoud & to every single barb that gave me the most amazing energy that mentally pushed me through my show. CALI!!!!!!!”

The Pink Friday 2 World Tour — featuring special guest Monica — kicked off on March 1 in Oakland, California and will make stops throughout the United States and Europe before concluding on June 7 in Berlin.

Before her first show, Minaj gave fans a tease of what they can expect when they see her perform live.

“I’ve done three world tours by now, so my fans know the material, so my focus on this tour will definitely be the new album, creating a world of that album and sprinkling everything else around that,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in December 2023. “But of course we’re still going to have the same fun with our throwbacks like we always do. I always make sure I perform my rap stuff, my pop stuff, like, everyone enjoys themselves. I make sure my fans feel well fed at the show.”

Minaj’s next scheduled show is on Wednesday, March 20 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.