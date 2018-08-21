With only two episodes left of Younger season 5, can Josh and Liza really move forward as friends? During the Tuesday, August 14, episode, Josh (Nico Tortorella) and Liza (Sutton Foster) went head to head after he found out she was involved with Charles (Peter Hermann). His reaction – “you don’t even know what real is” – pushed Liza to hit pause with Charles since she didn’t want to be in a relationship she had to hide.

It sounds like that was just the start of the drama to come.

“Everything goes down in these last two episodes. We are going to see maybe some foreshadows of seasons to come,” Tortorella, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Monday, August 20, in New York City.

He also noted that he’s hopeful for Josh and Liza’s future, but maybe not in the way fans would think.

“I don’t think in the traditional sense that everyone thinks Liza needs to settle down in any way,” he noted. “I think Josh and Liza will be in each other’s lives in one way or another forever.”

As for how fans will feel about the finale, he’s not sure everyone will like it. “It’s going to be split,” he teased.

While the season consisted mostly of Charles and Liza’s story, Tortorella told Us at the beginning of season 5 that he didn’t really think the love triangle was gone. “I think the triangle still exists, but it doesn’t necessarily depend on who’s sleeping with who,” he told Us on the “Watch With Us” podcast. “I think that there’s an emotional triangle that’s been set up with these three characters. Even with Josh and Charles, we have history.”

Younger airs on TVLand Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!