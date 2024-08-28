Nicole Kidman Defends Starring in Blockbusters: ‘I Get to Kiss Batman’

Nicole Kidman is defending her choice to star in movies like Batman Forever and Aquaman.

In an interview with L’Officiel magazine published on Tuesday, August 27, the Oscar winner revealed that people questioned why she would star in a Batman movie considering her prestigious body of work.

“Everyone’s like, ’Why are you doing that?’ I’m like, ‘Because I get to kiss Batman!’” the actress shared.

“The thing people don’t understand is, it’s not about the check. A lot of the mainstream big blockbusters that I do are hopefully different,” she went on to explain.

Related: Stars Who Shared the Screen After Getting Married It’s not every day that one gets to work alongside their significant other, but several celebrity couples have been lucky enough to do just that over the years — even after tying the knot! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, for example, have appeared in a few of the same projects. The first time they worked […]

Kidman played Dr. Chase Meridian in 1995’s Batman Forever opposite Val Kilmer as Batman, Chris O’Donnell as Robin, Tommy Lee Jones as Harvey Dent/Two-Face and Jim Carrey as The Riddler.

Decades later, Kidman, 57, returned to superhero fare as Queen Atlanna in 2018’s Aquaman opposite Jason Momoa in the titular role.

The actress said she took the part because she wanted to work with director James Wan, who is best known for directing horror movies such as The Conjuring and Saw.

“I’d really wanted to work with him in horror,” Kidman said.

Later in the interview, the Big Little Lies star shared her desire to star in a classic horror movie. (She previously starred in the psychological horror/thriller, The Others.)

Related: ‘Practical Magic 2’: Cast, Plot and Everything We Know About the Sequel Getty Images Practical Magic 2 is in the works nearly 26 years after the original movie premiered — with Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock reprising their starring roles. Warner Bros. announced in June via TikTok that a follow-up to the original film, based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Alice Hoffman, is […]

“I’ve not done classic horror yet. Hardcore horror. I’m putting it out there because I watch hardcore horror. I’m a fan of Ti West,” Kidman shared.

Next up for the actress is Netflix’s new limited drama series, The Perfect Couple. Kidman has been taking on more TV roles since Big Little Lies first became a huge hit in 2017. Her recent projects include The Undoing, Expats and Nine Perfect Strangers.

“I’ve fallen in love with the long format because I like the building of character and I like that they’re limited,” she told L’Officiel. “You’re not committing a huge amount of time. It’s still got a cinematic feel to it. It’s more like a slow burn than a film, where you only have two hours to tell your story and build a character.”

In The Perfect Couple, Kidman plays Greer Garrison, a wealthy and famous novelist preparing to wed one of her sons to Amelia Sacks, played by Eve Hewson.

“But when a dead body appears on the beach, everyone’s Champagne dreams quickly vanish and are replaced by suspicion,” read Netflix’s synopsis for the series. “As secrets bubble up to the surface, an investigation takes hold that feels plucked from one of Greer’s books. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect.”